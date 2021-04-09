Nikolaj Coster-Waldau to Star in Series Adaptation of ‘The Second Home’ For Sony’s TriStar TV

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau will star in and executive produce a series adaptation of the Christina Clancy novel “The Second Home” currently in the works at Sony’s TriStar TV, Variety has learned.

The story follows the Gordon and Shaw families beyond a fateful summer on Cape Cod. Told through two generations, the story explores how a devastating secret can derail young love, tear apart families, and change the fate of countless individuals forever if they let it. “The Second Home” was Clancy’s debut novel. It was published by St. Martin’s Press in June 2020.

No network or writer is currently attached to the series, but Coster-Waldau will executive produce along with his producing partners Joe Derrick and Jeffrey Chassen under their Ill Kippers banner.

Should the series move forward, it would mark Coster-Waldau’s first television role since “Game of Thrones” ended in 2019. He famously played Jaime Lannister throughout the megahit HBO show’s eight-season run. His time on the series earned him two Emmy nominations for best supporting actor in a drama in both 2018 and 2019. On the film side, he is known for roles in projects such as “Nightwatch,” “Shot Caller,” “Gods of Egypt,” and “A Thousand Times Good Night.”

He is repped by WME, Lindberg Management in Denmark, and Sloane Offer.

Ill Kippers is currently preparing to release the feature “Against the Ice” later this year on Netflix, in which Coster-Waldau will star. He also co-wrote the film with Derrick. Based on the novel “Two Against the Ice” by Ejnar Mikkelsen, the film details the so-called Alabama Expedition in 1909 led by Captain Ejnar Mikkelsen (Coster-Waldau).