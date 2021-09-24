‘Night Court’ Sequel Series Starring Melissa Rauch, John Larroquette Ordered at NBC

The “Night Court” sequel series has been picked up at NBC, Variety has learned.

The follow-up to the beloved sitcom created by Reinhold Weege was originally ordered to pilot at NBC back in May. Like the original, the new series will be a half-hour multi-cam. “Big Bang Theory” alum Melissa Rauch is starring in the series along with original series star John Larroquette.

In the series, unapologetically optimistic judge Abby Stone (Rauch), the daughter of the late Harry Stone, follows in her father’s footsteps as she presides over the night shift of a Manhattan arraignment court and tries to bring order to its crew of oddballs and cynics, most notably former night court prosecutor Dan Fielding (Larroquette).

Dan Rubin wrote the pilot and will executive produce along with Melissa and Winston Rauch under their After January production banner. Larroquette will serve as producer in addition to starring. Pamela Fryman directed and executive produced the pilot. Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television will produce. After January is currently under an overall deal at WBTV.

The original “Night Court” ran on NBC from 1984-1992 for nine seasons and nearly 200 episodes. The series won seven Emmys throughout its run, including four for Larroquette in the best supporting actor in a comedy category.

This is the second series order that NBC has announced in recent days. The network also recently picked up the drama series “The Endgame” starring Morena Baccarin and Ryan Michelle Bathé as a notorious arms dealer/criminal mastermind and a dogged FBI agent respectively.