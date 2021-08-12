Nielsen, Under Pressure and Under Audit, Takes Hiatus From Industry Backing

Nielsen said it would move forward without the backing of the media industry’s Media Rating Council, the latest eyebrow-raising maneuver in a months-long feud between the media-measurement giant and the TV networks whose viewers it has counted for decades.

“We believe hiatus is the best course of action at this time and will allow us to focus on innovating our core products, continuing to deliver data that the industry can rely on and ultimately creating a better media future for the entire industry,” Nielsen said in a statement. Without the accreditation of the MRC, Nielsen’s decades-old TV ratings — the standard by which advertisers measure the performance of TV programs — have no common standard upon which to be judged.

To be sure, the move does not mean Nielsen’s ratings will cease to be used by TV networks and big media buying agencies. Executives expect the measurements to retain their central role. But they will, for an undetermined period of time, operate without a sort of “seal of approval” by the industry that uses it.

Nielsen’s maneuver is the latest in a long joust between the company and the TV industry. Last month, the VAB, the trade group representing the ad-sales efforts of the TV networks, called for Nielsen’s accreditation to be revoked by the MRC, citing Nielsen’s diminished ability to count viewership during the coronavirus pandemic. Formed at the behest of the U.S. government in the wake of TV’s quiz-show scandals of the 1950s, the MRC conducts audits of companies that measure media to determine whether they are in compliance with industry standards. The MRC had been in the midst of investigating the networks’ claims, with CEO George Ivie telling Variety that their concerns “are something we take very seriously, but we have an independent process to execute.”

“We can confirm that we have received an accreditation hiatus request from Nielsen for their National TV service. We expect to have more to say on this matter later today,” said David Gunzerath, senior vice president and associate director of the Media Rating Council, in a statement Thursday.

The networks have alleged Nielsen changed protocols during the coronavirus pandemic that resulted in undercounting of the TV audience over the past year. The networks say Nielsen kept field agents from maintaining technology in individual homes of viewers who take part in Nielsen’s measurement process and, while including homes in its panel whose owners had relocated owing to pandemic conditions. While Nielsen has pledged to rectify the matter, the networks have not been satisfied. In May, the MRC determined Nielsen likely undercounted TV audiences in February of this year.

More to come….