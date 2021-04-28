Niecy Nash to Host ‘Don’t Forget the Lyrics’ Musical Game Show Revival for Fox

Fresh off her stint guest hosting “The Masked Singer,” Niecy Nash is sticking with the Fox family. The network has ordered a revival of musical game show “Don’t Forget the Lyrics,” which Nash will now host.

“Don’t Forget the Lyrics,” created by Jeff Apploff, will air on Fox during the 2021-2022 TV season and also stream on Fox Entertainment’s free, ad-supported Tubi platform.

The original “Don’t Forget the Lyrics” aired on Fox from 2007 to 2009 and was hosted by Wayne Brady. A syndicated revival from 20th Television aired from 2010 to 2011, hosted by Sugar Ray frontman Mark McGrath. (And here’s the coincidental “Masked Singer” connection: Brady won “Masked Singer” in Season 2, while McGrath was a contestant on the show this season — including when Nash was filling in as host.)

“Niecy Nash is one of the most talented, beloved and spirited people in the business,” said Rob Wade, President of Alternative Entertainment and Specials, Fox Entertainment. “She’s been a dear friend to Fox for many years, most recently on ‘The Masked Singer,’ and we are so happy to keep her on our air next season with ‘Don’t Forget the Lyrics.”

Nash guest hosted the first five episodes of “Masked Singer” Season 5 as regular host recovered from a COVID-19 diagnosis. She was already no stranger to hosting, having won a Daytime Emmy for “Clean House.” She also hosted the 32nd annual GLAAD Media Awards earlier this month. Variety spoke to her recently about “Masked Singer” and the GLAAD gigs, and at the time she hinted that she had more in the works with Fox.

“I definitely am in what I like to call ‘cahoots’ with the Fox family,” she said at the time. Nash will also serve as an executive producer. Nash is currently shooting the Ryan Murphy limited series “Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story” for Netflix; her past Fox projects include “Scream Queens” and “Do Not Disturb.” She’s been Emmy nominated for series including “Getting On” and “When They See Us,” and has also been seen in “Claws,” “Masters of Sex,” “The Soul Man,” “Mrs. America,” “Reno 911!” and much more.

On “Don’t Forget the Lyrics,” contestants choose songs from different genres, decades and musical artists. They’ll sing alongside the studio band as the lyrics are projected on screen – but suddenly the music will stop, and the words will disappear. Then they have to continue with the missing lyrics. Sing nine songs correctly, and the final 10th tune is worth $1 million.

“’Don’t Forget the Lyrics’ has been my baby ever since it originally premiered in 2007,” said Apploff, who also serves as executive producer. “Not only was it a hit on Fox, but we also sold the show in over 20 countries around the world. We are so thankful to bring back this amazingly fun and entertaining show with the incredible Niecy Nash at the helm.”

Besides “Lyrics,” Apploff also produces another music competition “Beat Shazam,” hosted by Jamie Foxx, for Fox, as well as the Rob Lowe-hosted “Mental Samurai” and “Game of Talents,” hosted by Brady.

Added Wade: “Whether it’s tapping a toe to keep rhythm, humming a melody or outright singing along, music is one thing that is universally appealing. ‘Don’t Forget the Lyrics’ wraps everything about why people love, enjoy and treasure music into one big, fun, high-energy and high-stakes show.”

Apploff Entertainment and Bunim/Murray Productions are behind “Don’t Forget the Lyrics.” Apploff, Rupert Dobson and Nash serve as executive producers. The Banijay format has been now been adapted in over 25 countries, including France.

Nash is repped by Artists First, WME and Jackoway Tyerman Wertheimer Austen Mandelbaum Morris & Klein.