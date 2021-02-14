Former ‘Jersey Shore’ Star Nicole ‘Snooki’ Polizzi Tests Positive for COVID-19

Former “Jersey Shore” star Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi is spending Valentine’s Day a bit differently this year.

In an Instagram post on Sunday, Polizzi revealed that she has tested positive for COVID-19, and has been isolating herself from her family.

“Happy Valentine’s Day! This ones a bit different,” Polizzi wrote in her caption. “I have Covid. I’ve been isolated in my room since I found out. My family & I have been super cautious & careful, so this is super scary.”

Polizzi then went on to detail her symptoms, which started out mild but have since escalated to loss of taste and smell.

“My symptoms started out as just a bad sinus cold. Headache, Stuffy nose & mild cough. Then I felt super tired and ended up napping all day which made me go get tested,” Polizzi said. “Today I just feel groggy. I ended up losing my taste and smell last night. It’s fricken weird. I had a greasy cheese pizza & couldn’t taste a damn thing. WHAT A SIN.”

However, Polizzi shared that the rest of her family — husband Jionni LaValle and her three children — have tested negative, so she is “hiding out” in her bedroom in order to keep them safe.

But, her family still made sure she celebrated Valentine’s Day, by leaving her some roses and chocolate to enjoy.

“Still showing my quarantine ass Love on Valentine’s Day!” Polizzi wrote. “Appreciate all of your concerns, but I am ok! Please stay safe everyone!”

Polizzi announced her retirement from “Jersey Shore” and its spinoff “Jersey Shore Family Vacation” in December 2019 to spend more time with her family.