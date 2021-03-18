Nicole Richie Joins ABC Comedy Pilot ‘Bucktown’

Nicole Richie has been cast in the ABC comedy pilot “Bucktown,” Variety has learned.

In the multi-cam sitcom, after being dumped by her boyfriend and kicked out of her apartment on the eve of a big promotion, Amy finds refuge at her mom’s house in the blue-collar neighborhood where she grew up. Amy reconnects with her teenage niece, living there due to Amy’s sister’s latest rehab stint, and resolves to stay when she realizes that her mom and niece aren’t quite equipped to go it alone.

Richie will star as Jan Amy’s boss. Described as a self-centered force to be reckoned with, Jan sucks up all the energy in the room. She is very professional, except when it comes to the wildly unprofessional partnership she has with her husband – Finn.

Richie most recently starred in the Quibi series “Nikki Fre$h,” which revolved around her rapper alter ego. She has previously starred in shows like “Great News,” “Bless This Mess,” “Camping,” and “Grace and Frankie.” She was also a judge on Season 1 of the Amazon fashion competition series “Making the Cut.” She had her breakout onscreen in the Fox/E! reality series “The Simple Life,” which ran for five seasons and 55 episodes across the two networks.

She is repped by WME, Impression Entertainment, Morris Yorn, and The Lede Company.

“Bucktown” is written and executive produced by Emily Wilson. Sara Gilbert and Tom Werner of “The Conners” will also executive produce the pilot along with Marc Provissiero and Mandy Summers. ABC Signature will serve as the studio.