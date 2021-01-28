Nicole Kidman To Star and Executive Produce Series Based on Maria Sødahl’s ‘Hope’

Academy Award and Emmy-winner Nicole Kidman will executive produce a television series based on Maria Sødahl’s European Cinemas Label-winning “Hope” under her Blossom Films banner. “Hope” is currently in the running as the Norweigan entry for the Best International Feature Film category at the 93rd Academy Awards.

The rights to the film’s adaptation were acquired by Amazon Studios. The script is being penned by Alice Bell, who will also serve as an executive producer alongside Kidman. The original “Hope” film, released in 2019, stars Andrea Bræin Hovig and Stellan Skarsgård (“Thor,” “Chernobyl,” “Mamma Mia!”). The romance and family drama was nominated for best director and best actress at the 2020 European Academy Awards. Not much is being divulged yet about “Hope” (the show), but we do know that the narrative will chronicle over the twelve days of Christmas for a couple in a tenuous marriage and six children between them.

Blossom Films, founded by Nicole Kidman and her producing partner Per Saari, have been booked and busy with a high-powered lineup across film and TV. Not only is this “Hope” adaptation in the works for Amazon Studios, but Blossom Films is currently in the pre-production phase for “The Expatriates,” a series based on Janice Y.K. Lee’s novel of the same name. Bell also serves as a writer and executive producer for “The Expatriates,” which will be directed by Lulu Wang and stars Kidman. Kidman and Saari will executive produce, too. Other Blossom Films adaptations for Amazon Studios slated for development include a film adaptation of A.S.A. Harrison’s “The Silent Wife” and a television series based on Andrew Bovell’s musical “Things I Know to be True.”

The production company’s most recent success came from executive producing (and, in Kidman’s case, starring) in “The Undoing,” which drew millions of viewers across all platforms and was a huge ratings hit for HBO.

Kidman is represented by CAA, Media Talent Group, attorney Alan Wertheimer and The Lede Company.