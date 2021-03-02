Nicole Kidman, Cynthia Erivo, Merritt Wever, Alison Brie to Star in Apple Series From ‘GLOW’ Creators

Apple has ordered a new anthology series from “GLOW” creators Liz Flahive and Carly Mensch with an all-star cast attached, Variety has learned.

The show, titled “Roar,” will star Nicole Kidman, Cynthia Erivo, Merrit Wever, and Alison Brie. The anthology is described as a series of darkly comic feminist fables. It is based on Cecilia Ahern’s book of short stories of the same name. Apple has ordered eight half-hour episodes.

Endeavor Content will produce for Apple. The show is the first to come out of Flahive and Mensch’s new overall deal with the streamer. The duo created the series and will serve as showrunners and executive producers. Kidman and Per Saari will executive produce via Blossom Films. Bruna Papandrea, Steve Hutensky, and Allie Goss will executive produce on behalf of Made Up Stories. Papandrea and Kidman previously collaborated on the hit HBO shows “Big Little Lies” and “The Undoing.” Ahern will also be an executive producer via Greenlight Go, as will Theresa Park via Per Capita Productions.

Kidman has set up a string of projects in which she will star in in addition to executive producing in the past few years. Along with “Big Little Lies” and “The Undoing,” she has “Things I Know to Be True” and “Pretty Things” at Amazon as well as a series adaptation of “Big Little Lies” author Liane Moriarty’s “Nine Perfect Strangers” at Hulu. She is also an executive producer on numerous other projects, including both “The Expatriates” and “A Good Marriage” at Amazon. She won both an Emmy and a Golden Globe for best actress for her work on Season 1 of “Big Little Lies” and another Emmy as an executive producer when the show won best limited series.

Erivo received two Academy Awards nominations in 2020 — one for best original song and another for best actress for her work on the Harriet Tubman biopic “Harriet.” She is also set to star in the upcoming third season of “Genius” at Nat Geo, playing Aretha Franklin. Her other onscreen roles include “Widows” and “Bad Times at the El Royale.” She is also a celebrated stage actress, having won a Tony Award in 2016 for her leading role in musical version of “The Color Purple.”

Starring in “Roar” reunites Brie with Flahive and Mensch, as she played a leading role in “GLOW” before the show was unceremoniously canceled amid the pandemic. Brie earned two Golden Globe nominations for her time on the show. She is also known for her roles on shows like “Community” and “Mad Men” and for lending her voice to the critically-acclaimed Netflix animated series “BoJack Horseman.”

Wever is a two-time Emmy winner, most recently for “Godless” in 2018. She also won for her role on “Nurse Jackie” in 2013. She was nominated for a Golden Globe for her starring role in the Netflix series “Unbelievable” last year. Her feature roles include “Marriage Story,” “Birdman or (The Unexpected Virtue of Ignorance),” and “Signs.”

