Nickelodeon Greenlights Second Season of ‘Unfiltered,’ Extends Run for ‘Side Hustle’

Nickelodeon has ordered a second season of “Nickelodeon’s Unfiltered” and an additional seven episodes of the live-action comedy “Side Hustle,” a sign that both series have served to attract young audiences as many kids and families are staying closer to home.

The ViacomCBS unit said the second season of “Unfiltered” will debut this evening at 7 p.m. The program is hosted by actor and comedian Jay Pharoah and includes Lex Lumpkin and Gabrielle Nevaeh Green, two members of the cast of the network’s “All That” sketch-comedy show as panelists along with “America’s Got Talent” winner Darci Lynne. The trio tries to determine the identities of celebrity guests disguised by a 3D filter and voice changer.

Nickelodeon says the first season of the series, which is produced remotely, stood as the most-watched unscripted live-action show on cable among viewers between 6 and 11. Guest panelists in the second season are slated to include Asher Angel, Miya Cech, and “All That” stars Ryan Alessi, Kate Godfrey and Chinguun Sergelen.

The network has also picked up seven more episodes of “Side Hustle,” bringing that series’ first season total to 20.

The show follows two best friends, played by Jules LeBlanc and Jayden Bartels, as they devise plans to earn money to replace property damaged by fireworks. Isaiah Crews and Jacques Chevelle also star in the series, which is created and executive produced by Dave Malkoff. John Beck & Ron Hart serve as executive producers and showrunners. New episodes will debut on Saturday, January 23 at 8:30 p.m. on Nickelodeon. Production for Nickelodeon is overseen by Shauna Phelan, senior vice president of live-action scripted content. Omar Camacho is executive in charge of production for the series.