×

optional screen reader

Switch edition between U.S. Edition Asia Edition Global Edition
Plus Icon Read Next: Harlan Coben on His Latest Netflix Adaptation, ‘The Innocent’: ‘Nobody Escapes the Past’

NHL, WarnerMedia Strike 7-Year Deal That Puts Live Games on HBO Max

Streaming Service Placeholder HBO Max
terovesalainen - stock.adobe.com

Hockey is going somewhere where it never has before.

WarnerMedia gained rights to show live NHL games on its two big cable networks, TBS and TNT, as well as its new streaming hub, HBO Max, in a seven-year pact valued at least at $200 million that expands the company’s sports-rights portfolio for the first time in years. Disney’s ESPN already secured rights to a larger NHL package. The league is cutting ties with NBCUniversal, which has had sole dominion over its U.S. broadcast rights for 16 years.

“We’re delighted to spotlight the world’s best hockey league on our leading networks, while continuing to further elevate this marquee property through an ever-expanding array of digital platforms in the years to come,” said Jeff Zucker, chairman of WarnerMedia’s news and sports operations, in a prepared statement.

The agreement commences with the 2021-2022 season.

More to come…

optional screen reader

Comments

More From Our Brands

ad