TV Ratings: ‘The Nevers’ Delivers Best-Ever Debut for Original Series on HBO Max

“The Nevers,” Joss Whedon’s steampunk brainchild and HBO’s latest original series, drew over 1.4 million viewers across linear telecasts and digital during its premiere on Sunday night. The show scored the best debut for a new original series on HBO Max and surpassed viewership for other popular shows on the streamer, including Misha Green’s horror drama “Lovecraft Country” and David E. Kelley’s psychological thriller “The Undoing.” This preliminary number will likely augment significantly as viewing across HBO’s platforms and additional telecasts are factored in.

Per the logline, the fantastical, sci-fi period drama set in Victorian London takes place after the supernatural events of August 1896, in which certain people— mostly women —are granted extraordinarily abnormal abilities, from the wondrous to the disturbing. But, no matter their particular “turns” (aka powers), all who belong to this new underclass of “The Touched” are in grave danger. It all falls to mysterious, quick-fisted widow Amalia True (Laura Donnelly) and brilliant young inventor Penance Adair (Ann Skelly) to protect and shelter these gifted “orphans.” To do so, they will have to face the brutal forces determined to annihilate their kind and protect those who are like them.

“The Nevers,” which was ordered straight-to-series in July 2018, stars leads Olivia Williams (Lavinia Bidlow) and Nick Frost (Declan Orrun/The Beggar King). The cast also includes James Norton, Tom Riley, Ben Caplin, Pip Torrens, Zackary Momoh, Amy Manson, Rochelle Neil, Eleanor Tomlinson, Denis O’Hare, Kira Sonia Sawar, Elizabeth Berrington, Ella Smith, Viola Prettejohn, Anna Devlin and Martyn Ford.

More to come…