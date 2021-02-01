Neve Campbell Joins ‘Lincoln Lawyer’ Series at Netflix (EXCLUSIVE)

Neve Campbell has signed on for a leading role in “The Lincoln Lawyer” series that was recently announced at Netflix.

She joins previously announced series Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, who will star as Mickey Haller, runs his law practice out of the back seat of his Lincoln Town Car.

Campbell will play Maggie McPherson. Maggie is Mickey’s first ex-wife, a passionately committed Deputy District Attorney known to colleagues as “Maggie McFierce” for her unwavering dedication to her job. Although frequent tensions (both professional and personal) erupt between Mickey and Maggie, underneath it all they still care very deeply for one another. They are also both intensely loyal and loving co-parents to their tween-age daughter, Hayley.

The role brings Campbell back to Netflix after she previously appeared in two seasons of the streamer’s hit show “House of Cards.” Most recently she starred in the Disney Plus film “Clouds” and starred opposite Dwayne Johnson in Universal Pictures’ “Skyscraper.” She is known for her leading role in the “Scream” film franchise, which she will reprise in the upcoming reboot, as well as for the hit series “Party of Five.”

She is repped by CAA, Mosaic, and Jackoway Austen Tyerman.

“The Lincoln Lawyer” was originally set up at CBS before moving to the streamer. CBS had given the series a significant production commitment during last year’s pilot season, but the network pulled the plug on the project in May. It is based on the series of bestselling novels by author Michael Connelly. The first season is based on the second book in The Lincoln Lawyer series, “The Brass Verdict.”

This new iteration will still hail from co-writer and executive producer David E. Kelley and co-writer, executive producer, and showrunner Ted Humphrey. Connelly will also executive produce along with Ross Fineman. A+E Studios will produce.