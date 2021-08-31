Netflix Releases ‘You vs. Wild: Out Cold’ Trailer (TV News Roundup)

Netflix released a trailer for Bear Grylls’ “You vs. Wild: Out Cold,” premiering on Sept. 14.

The interactive movie, set after a plane crash, recruits viewers to help Grylls find his friend and escape danger. As the survival expert navigates huge rock walls, freezing dark tunnels and creepy wildlife creatures, viewers at home help lead him to safety by making choices on their remote.

Grylls, Delbert Shoopman of The Natural Studios, Rob Buchta, Chris Grant, Drew Buckley, Liz Schulze, Ben Silverman and Howard Owens of Propagate Content serve as executive producers, while Ben Simms directs.

Watch the trailer below.

Also in today’s TV news roundup:

DATES

Play-PerView announced its September programming slate, kicking off with “Playdate: A Playing House Reunion,” streaming on demand from Aug. 31 to Sept. 14. The special event, starring Lennon Parham, Jessica St. Clair, Brad Morris, Lindsay Sloane, Zach Woods, Sandy Martin, Brianne Howey and Marissa Jaret Winokur, features a reading of the Season 1 fan-favorite episode “Bosephus and the Catfish” followed by a Q&A led by Jesse David Fox. Streaming on demand from Sept. 18 to 22 is “The Medievalists,” by Bill Corbett and directed by Casey Stangl, which follows a once-respected history scholar as he unravels on the set of a cheesy TV series adapted from his work. Paget Brewster stars alongside Jason Ritter, Rhea Seehorn and James Urbaniak. “The House in Scarsdale: A Memoir for the Stage,” by Dan O’Brien and directed by Christian Parker, will stream on demand from Sept. 29 to Oct. 3. Featuring Alex Draper, the show follows O’Brien’s investigation into his own family’s unhappiness after they cut him off years ago.

CASTING

Starz announced that LeToya Luckett, Omar Dorsey, Krystal Joy Brown and Paulina Singer have been cast in Season 2 of “Power Book III: Raising Kanan” in recurring roles. In this prequel series to the original “Power” franchise, Luckett will play Jukebox’s mother and Marvin’s ex, Kenya; Dorsey will play businessman Cartier “Duns” Fareed; Brown will play Marvin’s therapist, Renée Timmons; and Singer will play aspiring singer Zisa. Sascha Penn serves as creator and showrunner. Executive producers include Penn; Kevin Fox; Curtis Jackson aka “50 Cent” on behalf of G-Unit Film and Television; Courtney A. Kemp, Chris Selak, Shana Stein and Bart Wenrich for End of Episode; and Mark Canton for Atmosphere Entertainment MM. Lionsgate Television produces.

Paramount Plus announced that James Jordan has been cast in “Mayor of Kingstown,” which premieres on Nov. 14. He will play Ed Simmons, a guard at Kingstown Prison. Jordan joins previously announced cast members Jeremy Renner, Dianne Wiest, Hugh Dillion, Taylor Handley, Emma Laird, Tobi Bamtefa, Derek Webster, Pha’rez Lass and Kyle Chandler. “Mayor of Kingstown” follows the McLusky family, power brokers in Kingstown, Mich., who profit on the business of incarceration. The series is executive produced by co-creators Taylor Sheridan and Hugh Dillon as well as Renner, Antoine Fuqua, David C. Glasser, Ron Burkle, Bob Yari and Michael Friedman. MTV Entertainment Studios, Sheridan’s Bosque Ranch Productions and 101 Studios produce.

RENEWALS

Disney Channel announced that “The Ghost and Molly McGee” has been renewed for a second season ahead of its series premiere on Oct. 1 at 9:35 p.m. The series is an animated buddy comedy following Molly (Ashly Burch) and her ghost friend Scratch (Snyder) who aim to spread joy and misery respectively. Kelsey Grammer, Natasha Rothwell, Greta Gerwig, Yvette Nicole Brown and Jane Lynch guest star. “The Ghost and Molly McGee” is created by Bill Motz and Bob Roth, who executive produce alongside Steve Lotner.

LATE NIGHT

Lizzo and Billie Piper will appear on “The Late Late Show with James Corden.”