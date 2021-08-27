Netflix’s ‘Wednesday’ Adds Riki Lindhome, Hunter Doohan, More to Cast (TV News Roundup)

Netflix announced that 10 more actors have been added to the cast of “Wednesday,” the upcoming reboot of “The Addams Family” starring Jenna Ortega in the titular role.

Thora Birch joins the cast as Wednesday’s dorm mother Tamara Novak, while Riki Lindhome will play Wednesday’s therapist Dr. Valerie Kinbott, and Jamie McShane is Sheriff Donovan Galpin, who has a vendetta against Wednesday’s father Gomez (Luis Guzmán).

The newly announced actors portraying classmates of Wednesday Addams at Nevermore Academy are Hunter Doohan as Wednesday’s friend Tyler Galpin, who happens to also be the sheriff’s son; Georgie Farmer as shy Nevermore Academy student Ajax Petropolus; Moosa Mostafa as beekeeping club president Eugene Otinger; Emma Myers as Wednesday’s roommate Enid Sinclair; Naomi J. Ogawa as vampire Yoko Tanaka; Joy Sunday as popular girl Bianca Barclay, and Percy Hynes White as artist and rich kid Xavier Thorpe.

Along with Ortega and Guzmán, previously announced cast members include Catherine Zeta-Jones, who will play Morticia.

Directed and executive produced by Tim Burton, “Wednesday” is a coming-of-age comedy that follows Wednesday as she studies and develops relationships at Nevermore Academy while also trying to master her psychic abilities, stop a local killing spree and solve a supernatural mystery.

Joining Burton as executive producers are Steve Stark, Andrew Mittman on behalf of 1.21; Kevin Miserocchi, Kayla Alpert and Jonathan Glickman on behalf of Glickmania; Gail Berman; and showrunners Al Gough and Miles Millar. MGM Television is the studio.

Also in today’s TV news roundup:

RENEWALS

INSP renewed “Ultimate Cowboy Showdown” for a third season. Hosted and executive produced by country musician Trace Adkins, the competition series sees a group of cowboys complete individual and team challenges in hopes of the “Ultimate Cowboy Showdown” belt buckle and their own herd of cattle, worth at least $50,000. Glassman Media produces.

LATE NIGHT

Jason Momoa, Rose Byrne and Clairo will appear on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”