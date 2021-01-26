Netflix’s ‘Vikings’ Sequel Spinoff Confirms Its Cast

“Vikings: Valhalla,” the upcoming follow-up to the History Channel’s recently concluded epic “Vikings” saga, has confirmed its cast members. The sequel, which is set in the 11th century (100 years after the events of its predecessor), will debut exclusively on Netflix. MGM Television is returning to produce.

Portraying some of the most famous Norse warriors that ever lived on their legendary adventures are actors Sam Corlett (Leif Erikkson), Frida Gustavsson (Freydis Eriksdotter), Leo Suter (Harald Sigurdsson), Bradley Freegard (King Canute), Jóhannes Jóhannesson (Olaf Haraldson), Laura Berlin (Emma of Normandy), David Oakes (Earl Godwin) and Caroline Henderson (Jarl Haakon). Actors slated for recurring roles include Pollyanna McIntosh as the calculating and ambitious Queen Ælfgifu of Denmark and Asbjørn Krogh Nissen as Jarl Kåre, described only as a “threat to the old pagan ways.”

“Vikings” debuted on the History Channel in 2013 and was notably the network’s first attempt at original scripted programming. The last 10 episodes of its sixth and final season dropped on Amazon Prime Video on Dec. 30 before airing on its linear home.

“Valhalla” will be executive produced by “Vikings” creator Michael Hirst, with Jeb Stuart serving as writer and showrunner. Along with Hirst and Stuart, Morgan O’Sullivan is returning to the expanded franchise as executive producer on “Valhalla.” Other executive producers attached include James Flynn, Sherry Marsh, Alan Gasmer, Sheila Hockin and John Weber. Screenwriters joining Stuart are Vanessa Alexander, Declan Croghan and Eoin McNamee. Niels Arden Oplev, Stephen St. Leger and Hannah Quinn are some of the directors confirmed for the first season. Like the original “Vikings,” the new show will shoot in Ireland and many original members of the production team are set to return in all departments.