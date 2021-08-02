Netflix Unveils ‘La Casa de Papel’ Final Season Trailer

Netflix released a trailer for the first five episodes of the final season of ‘La Casa de Papel,’ which stream on Sept. 3.

In this batch of episodes, which the streamer is calling “La Casa de Papel (Money Heist) Part 5, Volume 1,” the gang faces one of its darkest moments after losing one of their own. The Professor (Álvaro Morte) has been captured by inspector Sierra (Najwa Nimri) and, for the first time, doesn’t have an escape plan. However, that’s not the only problem because now the army is coming.

In the trailer, which you can watch below, Tokyo (Úrsula Corberó) describes the 100 hours they have spent shut in the Bank of Spain as feeling like 100 years. Also, the Professor reveals the stormwater tank has been found and Colonel Tamayo (Fernando Cayo) assembles an army to go into the Bank of Spain.

“La Casa de Papel” also stars Itziar Ituño, Pedro Alonso, Miguel Herrán, Jaime Lorente, Enrique Arce, Esther Acebo, Darko Perić, Kiti Mánver, Hovik Keuchkerian, Rodrigo de la Serna, Luka Peroš, Belén Cuesta, Fernando Soto, José Manuel Poga, Mario de la Rosa and Fernando Cayo. The final season also sees the addition of Miguel Ángel Silvestre and Patrick Criado.

Álex Pina created the series which sees its final season kick off Sept. 3 but wrap up with the second half on Dec. 3.

Also in today’s TV news roundup…

CASTING

Peacock’s upcoming “Days of Our Lives” limited series, “Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem,” has added more fan favorite actors to its cast. Thaao Penghlis, Leann Hunley, Christie Clark, Austin Peck, Greg Rikaart, Chandler Massey and Zachary Atticus Tinker will all reprise their beloved roles from the daytime drama. This new five-episode series sees inhabitants of Salem venturing outside their small hometown to visit locations around the globe, but while they do, they get caught up in a mystery involving stolen jewels. The series is produced by Corday Productions in association with Sony Pictures Television. Ken Corday executive produces, with Albert Alarr serving as co-executive producer and Ron Carlivati serving as head writer.