Netflix Releases ‘Shadow and Bone’ and ‘Who Killed Sara?’ Trailers (TV News Roundup)

HBO announced that “Q: Into the Storm,” a six-part docuseries that explores the origins of QAnon, will debut with two back-to-back episodes on March 21 at 9 p.m. Episodes will also be available to stream on HBO Max. The series will examine the evolution of QAnon in real-time and reveal how the anonymous figure known only as “Q” uses conspiracy theories and information warfare to game the internet, hijack politics, and manipulate people’s thinking. Additionally, “Q: Into the Storm” will examine QAnon’s influence on American culture and question the consequences of unfettered free speech permeating the darkest corners of the internet. HBO did not release information on from whom the docuseries comes, but you can watch a teaser below.

Disney revealed that the third season of “Sydney to the Max” will premiere on March 19 at 8:25 p.m. on Disney Channel and DisneyNOW. This season will follow Sydney (Ruth Righi) and her friends, along with a young Max (Jackson Dollinger) and Leo (Christian J. Simon) in the ’90s, as they enter the eighth grade and take on challenging and relevant issues such as struggles with cultural identity, trying to fit in, coping with divorce and the impact of microaggressions. The series also stars Ian Reed Kesler, Caroline Rhea, Ava Kolker, Amelia Wray, Julia Garcia and Brogan Hall. Created by showrunner Mark Reisman, “Sydney to the Max” is a production of It’s A Laugh Productions, Inc.

Paramount Plus announced that all eight episodes of the original true crime documentary series “For Heaven’s Sake” will premiere on March 4, the same day the rebranded service launches. Directed by Tim Johnson, the series will follow the search for Harold Heaven, who mysteriously disappeared from his remote cabin in Ontario, Canada, in the winter of 1934. After local police searched the nearby woods and dredged the adjacent lake, the case was abruptly closed and labeled as a likely suicide. 87 years later, Heaven’s great-great-nephew, Mike Mildon, attempts to solve this cold case with the help of his extended family and true-crime-obsessed best friend, Jackson Rowe. Mildon and Rowe created the series and serve as executive producers alongside Tony Yacenda, Dan Perrault, Joe Farrell, Jonas Prupas and Courtney Dobbins. Watch a trailer below.

Netflix released a teaser for the upcoming fantasy series “Shadow and Bone,” which will premiere on April 23. Based on Leigh Bardugo‘s bestselling Grishaverse novels, the series takes place in a war-torn world where an orphan soldier named Alina Starkov (Jessie Mei Li) unleashes an extraordinary power that could be the key to setting her country free. With the monstrous threat of the Shadow Fold looming, Alina joins an elite army of magical soldiers known as Grisha. As she struggles to hone her power, she finds that it will take more than magic to survive. The eight-episode season also stars Archie Renaux, Freddy Carter, Amita Suman, Kit Young, Ben Barnes, Sujaya Dasgupta, Danielle Galligan, Daisy Head, Simon Sears, Calahan Skogman, Zoë Wanamaker, Kevin Eldon, Julian Kostov, Luke Pasqualino, Jasmine Blackborow and Gabrielle Brooks. Executive producers on the series include showrunner Eric Heisserer, Bardugo, director Lee Toland Krieger, Shawn Levy, Dan Levine, Dan Cohen and Josh Barry for 21 Laps Entertainment and Pouya Shahbazian for Loom Studios. Watch the teaser below.

Netflix also release a teaser for “Who Killed Sara?,” which will make its streaming debut on March 24. The series follows a man named Alex Guzmán who is released from prison and takes his revenge on the Lazcano Family after framing him for the murder of his sister Sara to save their reputation. The series stars Manolo Cardona, Carolina Miranda, Ginés García Millán, Claudia Ramírez, Eugenio Siller, Alejandro Nones, Ximena Lamadrid, Leo Deluglio, Andrés Baida, Ana Sofía Domínguez, Polo Morín, Luis Roberto Guzmán and Fátima Molina. “Who Killed Sara?” is directed by Bernardo de la Rosa and David Ruiz, produced by Juan Uruchurtu for Perro Azul, and written by José Ignacio Valenzuela. Watch the teaser below.

ABC released an extended first look at the upcoming sitcom “Home Economics,” which is set to premiere on April 7. Starring and executive produced by Topher Grace, the series takes a look at the heartwarming yet uncomfortable and sometimes frustrating relationship among three adult siblings in very different financial situations. The comedy is inspired by the life of writer and executive producer Michael Colton. In addition to Grace, the series also stars Caitlin McGee, Jimmy Tatro, Karla Souza, Sasheer Zamata, Shiloh Bearman, Jordyn Curet, Chloe Jo Rountree and JeCobi Swain. “Home Economics” was created by Colton and John Aboud, who serve as executive producers alongside Grace, Eric Tannenbaum and Kim Tannenbaum of The Tannenbaum Company, whose Jason Wang will co-executive produce. Watch the clip below.

Netflix released a trailer for “Nailed It!: Double Trouble,” which will premiere on March 26. Hosted by Nicole Byer and Jacques Torres, the new season of the baking and decorating competition series sees home bakers teaming up in teams to recreate edible masterpieces. From best buds to brothers and sisters, this six-episode season will feature challenges inspired by everything from Greek mythology to grandma. The series was produced by Magical Elves. Watch the trailer below.

Freeform announced that Richard Kind and Maria Bamford will appear as recurring guest stars on the second season of “Everything’s Gonna Be Okay,” which premieres on April 8 at 10 p.m. with two back-to-back episodes. After the series premiere, new episodes will air on Thursdays at 10:30 p.m. From creator, writer, and star Josh Thomas, the second season of the half-hour comedy series will follow the Moss family trying their best to move forward after a heartbreaking trip to New York. Kind will play Toby, Drea’s (Lillian Carrier) slightly odd, mostly oblivious but lovable father. He’s a hopeless romantic and eternally supportive of his autistic daughter. Bamford will play Suze, Drea’s enthusiastic, emotionally vulnerable and hands-on mother. She’s completely charmed by fun-loving Nicholas (Thomas) and delights in sharing wine and treats with her new pal. The series also stars Kayla Cromer, Maeve Press and Adam Faison. Stephanie Swedlove and Kevin Whyte serve as executive producers alongside Thomas, and David Martin, Jon Thoday and Richard Allen-Turner executive producing for Avalon.

Nickelodeon announced the cast of its new mockumentary series “Drama Club” will include Telci Huynh, Nathan Janak, Lili Brennan, Kensington Tallman, Chase Vacnin and Artyon Celestine. The 10-episode season will premiere on March 20 at 8:30 p.m. and follow a group of middle schoolers that shines a light on the inner workings of their school’s overlooked drama club. The premiere episode will see the drama club get a new student director who is excited to take over, change the school’s perception of the club and earn their new principal’s support.

WarnerMedia announced that Kristy Chan was promoted to senior vice president of marketing and publicity, unscripted television for Warner Bros. TV. In her new role, Chan will lead the marketing and communications initiatives for Warner Bros.’ unscripted television programs. She’s transitioning to WBTV after working as vice president of publicity for TBS, TNT and truTV. Prior to that role, Chan spent almost 15 years at Universal Television as the vice president of publicity and awards strategy, where she overlooked their publicity team and awards campaigns.

