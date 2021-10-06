Netflix Releases New ‘Locke & Key’ Season 2 Trailer (TV News Roundup)

Netflix released a new trailer for the second season of “Locke & Key,” which debuts Oct. 22.

The new season will follow Tyler (Connor Jessup), Kinsey (Emilia Jones) and Bode (Jackson Robert Scott) as they unlock more family secrets, digging deeper into the power and mystery of the keys while danger lurks closer than they know.

In the trailer, which you can watch below, new passageways and secrets contained by the house are teased throughout, from magical lockers to frosted mirrors. The trailer also exhibits the demonic being Dodge forging his own key. His own voice plays over the clip, saying, “It’s time to finish what I started.”

The cast of “Locke & Key” also includes Darby Stanchfield, Petrice Jones, Bill Heck, Thomas Mitchell Barnett, Coby Bird, Jesse Camacho, Asha Bromfield, Hallea Jones, Aaron Ashmore, Liyuo Abere and Brendan Hines.

The show is executive produced by Carlton Cuse, Meredith Averill, Aron Eli Coleite, Joe Hill and Chris Ryan, with Lydia Antonini and Ted Adams for IDW; Andy Muschietti, Barbara Muschietti, David Alpert and Rick Jacobs for Circle of Confusion; Lindsey Springer; and John Weber and Frank Siracusa for Take 5. The series is based upon IDW graphic novels by Hill and Gabriel Rodríguez.

Also in today’s TV news roundup:

LATE NIGHT

Anthony Anderson, the cast of “Squid Game” and Charli XCX will appear on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” while Daniel Craig, Eric Wareheim and X Ambassadors will be on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” Blake Shelton and Brett Goldstein will be on “Late Night With Seth Meyers.” “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” will feature Bret Baier and Susie Essman, and Judy Greer, Annaleigh Ashford and Cat Power will be on “The Late Late Show with James Corden.”