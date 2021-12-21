Netflix Top 10: ‘The Witcher’ Has Streamer’s Audience Spellbound

Netflix audiences tossed all their coins to their Witcher during Season 2’s debut weekend. The fantasy show’s premiere debuted at No. 1, with audiences spending a whopping 142.43 million hours immersed in magic and monsters with Geralt (Henry Cavill), Ciri (Freya Allan) and Yennefer (Anya Chalotra). The first season of “The Witcher” followed, securing the second-place spot on Netflix’s Top 10 English TV Shows list, with 49.18 million hours of screen time.

“The Witcher” is based on the book series by Polish writer Andrzej Sapkowski, which also inspired multiple video games. It tells the adventures of monster hunter Geralt of Rivia (Cavill) and his run-ins with enemies and deadly creatures. Season 2 of the Netflix series sees Geralt protecting Ciri (Allan) at his childhood home in the hopes of keeping the young princess safe from the Chaos within herself. “The Witcher” also features Joey Batey, MyAnna Buring, Anna Schaffer, Eamon Farren, Royce Pierreson and Mimi Ndiweni, and has been renewed for Season 3.

Other popular titles on Netflix’s TV lists include “La Casa de Papel” (“Money Heist”), which has spent nine consecutive weeks in the Top 10 and is currently at No. 1 in non-English TV series, with 55.01 million hours viewed. A new addition to the non-English language list includes Indian crime-thriller “Aranyak,” while “Selling Tampa,” the spin-off to “Selling Sunset,” debuted on the English-language list.

Over on the movie side of Netflix’s Top 10 lists was the Sandra Bullock-led and Nora Fingscheidt-directed drama “The Unforgivable,” which amassed 74.44 million hours viewed. Christmas films continued to reign in the Top 10 list, with the holiday sequel “A California Christmas: City Lights” joining the merry fray. Paolo Sorrentino’s Academy Award-nominated Italian-language film “The Hand of God” debuted as the No. 2 non-English film.