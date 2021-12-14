Netflix Top 10: Sandra Bullock’s Comeback Film Hits No. 1, ‘Money Heist’ Continues to Dominate

Sandra Bullock is back on Netflix, and this time, it isn’t blindfolded in a post-apocalyptic horror (a la 2018’s “Bird Box”). Her latest feature flick on the streamer, “The Unforgivable,” directed by Nora Fingscheidt, debuted at No. 1 globally on Dec. 10 and generated 85.86 million hours of subscriber viewership. In the film, Bullock stars as Ruth Slater, a woman recently released from prison who re-enters a society that refuses to forgive her past or the murder she committed.

Fingscheidt joins a cohort of female directors and showrunners that dominated Netflix’s Top 10 lists for the week of Dec. 6-12, including Jane Campion (“The Power of the Dog”), Halle Berry (“Bruised”), Mary Lambert (“A Castle for Christmas”), Clare Knight (“Back to the Outback”), Maria Torres (“Anonymously Yours”), Mar Targarona (“Two”), Molly Smith Metzler (“Maid”) and Lauren Schmidt Hissrich (“The Witcher”). Campion’s Western-drama — starring Benedict Cumberbatch, Kirsten Dunst, Jesse Plemons and Kodi Smit-McPhee — took the No. 1 spot on the Top 10 English-language Movies list last week, opening with 27.2 million hours. For its second week on the list, it dropped to the fourth slot with 13.28 million hours of viewership. Hissrich’s “The Witcher,” which was released in its entirety on Netflix in December 2019, likely made it to a Top 10 this week as fans are prepping for the premiere of the series’ Season 2 on Dec. 17.

Over on the non-English movie side, “The Whole Truth” — a suspense/horror vehicle from Thai director Wisit Sasanatieng — hit No. 1 after also spending last week on the list, with 10.54 million hours watched between Dec. 6 and 12. French comedy “Spoiled Brats” dropped down to No. 2 from its winner’s spot last week, and two non-English Christmas films — “David and the Elves” and “The Claus Family” — were also on the list.

Continuing to captivate viewers at No. 1 on the English and Non-English TV lists are “Lost in Space” and Spain’s “Money Heist,” with 35.82 million hours and 147.95 million hours, respectively. “Money Heist,” the twisty story of a bank robbery, features standout performances from Úrsula Corberó, Álvaro Morte, Itziar Ituño, Pedro Alonso and Najwa Nimri, among other international talents. “Lost in Space,” a family drama and sci-fi show spanning three seasons, currently holds an average critics score on Rotten Tomatoes of 76% and an average audience score of 78%.

K-dramas have proven their staying power in Netflix’s Global Top 10, with four Korean-language titles dominating the list: “Squid Game” (18.17 million hours), “The King’s Affection” (16.65 million hours), “Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha” (9.68 million hours) and “Hellbound” (9.47 million hours).