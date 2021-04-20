Netflix Releases ‘The Upshaws’ Trailer (TV News Roundup)

Netflix released a trailer for “The Upshaws,” which premieres on May 12.

Created by Regina Hicks and Wanda Sykes, the series follows the head of a Black working-class family in Indianapolis struggling to step up and take care of his family without a blueprint for success.

The series stars Mike Epps, Wanda Sykes, Kim Fields, Page Kennedy, Diamond Lyons, Khali Spraggins, Jermelle Simon, Gabrielle Dennis and Journey Christine. Hicks and Sykes serve as executive producers alongside Mike Epps, Page Hurwitz and Niles Kirchner.

Also in today’s TV news roundup…

ACQUISITIONS

Hulu acquired the U.S. distribution rights to Peter Nicks’ documentary “Homeroom,” which will premiere on the streaming service later this year. The documentary serves as the final chapter in a trilogy of films that examines the relationship between health care, criminal justice, and education in Oakland, CA over the past decade. The film, which premiered at the 2021 Sundance Film Festival, follows the struggles of Oakland High School’s graduating class of 2020 amid the COVID-19 pandemic. As demands for systemic change grow across the country, students rally to eliminate the school district’s police force. The documentary was produced by Nicks and Sean Havey. Ryan Coogler served as an executive producer alongside Laurene Powell Jobs, Davis Guggenheim, Nicole Stott, Jonathan Silberberg, Jen Rainin, Tony Hsieh, Bryn Mooser and Kathryn Everett.

AWARDS

The Set Decorators Society of America (SDSA) announced that the 2020 SDSA Awards for Television will be presented in August, celebrating excellence in the art of set design for television. Submissions will be accepted until May 1, and the voting period to determine nominees will be open from June 1-11. The final nominees in each category will be announced by the organization on June 14.

INITIATIVES

The Cultural Services of the French Embassy in the United States and the Writers Guild Foundation announced that they will support a residency for six French television series writers in Los Angeles. This new program will pair the French writers with a Hollywood mentor who will assist them throughout the development process and signing an international distribution deal. The residency will take place over three consecutive weeks from October 11-29. Applications should be sent to series@frenchculture.org before May 20 at midnight CET.

DEALS

NFL Media has penned a multi-year carriage agreement with Hulu to bring NFL Network and NFL RedZone to the streaming service’s live TV subscription, Hulu + Live TV, by August 1. Last month, NFL Media signing a slew of long-term distribution deals with media partners such as Amazon, CBS, ESPN/ABC, FOX and NBC to air NFL games. Terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

LATE NIGHT

“The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” will feature Jane Fonda and Robin Thede, while Ellen DeGeneres, Billie Joe Armstrong, Jimmie Allen, Brad Paisley will be on “Jimmy Kimmel Live” tonight. “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” will feature Cher and Bradley Whitford and Hank Azaria; Brandi Carlile, Dulcé Sloan and Emmanuelle Caplette will be on “Late Night With Seth Myers”; Angela Bassett, KSI featuring Yungblud & Polo G will be on the “The Late Late Show With James Corden,” and Abdullah Saeed will appear on “A Little Late With Lilly Singh.”