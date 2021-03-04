Netflix Releases ‘The Serpent’ Premiere Date and Trailer (TV News Roundup)

In today’s TV news roundup, Netflix revealed the premiere date and trailer for “The Serpent,” and Apple TV Plus announced the streaming premiere date for “It’s the Easter Beagle, Charlie Brown.”

DATES

Netflix announced that crime drama “The Serpent” will premiere on April 2. Inspired by real events set in the 1970s, the limited series tells the story of the merciless killer Charles Sobhraj (Tahar Rahim) and his girlfriend Marie-Andrée Leclerc (Jenna Coleman), who prey on tourists exploring the “hippie trail” in South Asia. When Sobhraj becomes the chief suspect in a series of murders of young Western travelers, it’s up to Herman Knippenberg (Billy Howle), a Dutch diplomat in Bangkok, to investigate the spree of crimes. The series also stars Ellie Bamber, Amesh Edireweer and Tim McInnerny. Directed by Tom Shankland and Hans Herbots, the series was written by Richard Warlow and Toby Finlay. Warlow, Shankland, Preethi Mavahalli, Lucy Richer and Damien Timmer served as executive producers for Mammoth Screen. Stephen Smallwood served as producer. All eight episodes launched first in the U.K., in January. Watch a trailer below.

Apple TV Plus announced that “It’s the Easter Beagle, Charlie Brown” will begin streaming on March 26. In the classic “Peanuts” special, which first debuted on CBS in 1974, Peppermint Patty tries to teach Marcie how to decorate eggs, Snoopy gets a birdhouse for Woodstock and Linus convinces Sally that she doesn’t need to color eggs because the Easter Beagle will bring them. “It’s the Easter Beagle, Charlie Brown,” along with the other classic Peanuts specials, was produced by the Hollywood animation studio Bill Melendez Productions, with Lee Mendelson Film Productions and Peanuts Worldwide.

Netflix revealed that the original documentary series “Worn Stories” will premiere on April 1. Based on the book by Emily Spivack, the eight-episode series will explore various people’s connections to their clothes and the meaning behind each garment. Spivack serves as an executive producer on the series alongside Dara Horenblas, Morgan Neville, Jenji Kohan, Caitrin Rogers, Tara Herrmann and Blake McCormick. Blake Davis and David Rohde served as co-executive producers. Watch a teaser below.

Apple TV Plus announced that the second half of the second season of “Helpsters” will premiere on March 5. From babysitting a lizard to planning a party, the live-action preschool show follows the Helpsters solving a series of challenges by using teamwork. Problem-solving pals Cody (Stephanie D’Abruzzo), Scatter (Tim Lagasse), Mr. Primm (Martin P. Robinson) and Heart (Ingrid Hansen) will be accompanied by a slew of celebrity guests this season, including Robin Thede, Judah Friedlander, Kate Micucci and Indya Moore. Additionally, musical guests include Protoje, The Mowgli’s and Ne-Yo. Creator and showrunner Tim McKeon serves as an executive producer alongside Kay Wilson Stallings. Watch a clip below.

Apple TV Plus also revealed that the second half of the premiere season of “Doug Unplugs” will premiere on April 2. Hailing from DreamWorks Animation and based on Dan Yaccarino’s book series, the show follows a young robot named Doug (Brandon James Cienfuegos) who senses there’s more to life than just the facts. While other robots plug in for their daily download, Doug unplugs and journeys into the human world with his best friend Emma (Kyrie Mcalpin) to experience its wonders firsthand. The voice cast also includes Eric Bauza, Mae Whitman, Leslie David Baker and Becky Robinson. Yaccarino serves as an executive producer on the series alongside Jim Nolan and Aliki Theofilopoulos. Watch a clip below.

Apple TV Plus revealed that the second half of the premiere season of “Ghostwriter,” a re-imagining of the classic Sesame Workshop series from the early 90s, will premiere on May 2. Leading up to that series return, Apple will release “Ghostwriter: Beyond the Page” on April 1. “Beyond the Page” is hosted by children’s book author D.J. MacHale, and consists of supplemental material for the show, including four video diary entries starring Donna (Hannah Levinson), who will revisit some of the series’ most beloved books. Donna will also embark on a journey to write her own original story, with “Ghostwriter” characters popping in to help her tackle various challenges in the writing process. Viewers will have access to an online activity guide that matches up with Donna’s journey, which will be available on Apple.com. Meanwhile, the upcoming new episodes of the show itself follow its young heroes as they try to save their book store and discover the true identity of their ghostly companion. “Ghostwriter” stars Isaac Arellanes, Amadi Chapata, Levinson, Justin Sanchez and Jay Santiago. Luke Matheny returns as a writer and director on the series, with Andrew Orenstein serving as showrunner. Produced by Sinking Ship Entertainment, Kay Wilson Starlings serves as executive producer. Watch a clip below.

PROGRAMMING

HBO Max announced that “Made for Love” will begin streaming this April. The comedy series is a darkly absurd and cynically poignant story of love and divorce. It follows Hazel Green (Cristin Milioti), a 30-something woman on the run after 10 years in a suffocating marriage to Byron Gogol (Billy Magnussen), a controlling tech billionaire. She soon discovers that her husband has implanted a monitoring device called the “Made for Love” chip in her brain, which allows him to track her, watch her and read her “emotional data.” Hazel tries to regain her independence by fleeing to her desert hometown to take refuge with her widower father Herbert (Ray Romano) and his synthetic partner, Diane. The 10-episode series also stars Dan Bakkedahl, Noma Dumezweni, Augusto Aguilera, Caleb Foote, Kym Whitley, Nyasha Hatendi, Patti Harrison, Ione Skye, Jon Daly, Matty Cardarople, Mel Rodriguez and Sarunas Jackson. Showrunner Christina Lee serves as an executive producer alongside Alissa Nutting, Patrick Somerville, Dean Bakopoulos, Liza Chasin and SJ Clarkson. Paramount Television Studios is the studio. Watch a teaser below.

EVENTS

The ATX Television Festival announced that this year’s event will be a 10-day virtual festival that runs from June 11-20. The immersive “at-home” experience will feature a variety of screenings, panels, roundtable discussions, interstitial content, VOD programming and special events. Ticketing will include the Festival Badge ($150), Day Pass ($25) and Single Events ($12). ATX TV is also launching its first-ever Virtual Membership Program ($300), which will go on sale for a limited time on April 1, allowing patrons exclusive access to events and programming all year long, including TV watch clubs, Q&A webinars and virtual coffees and happy hours with the ATX TV staff. This year’s 10th annual ATX Television Festival will also continue its annual “The Pitch Competition,” presented in partnership with Final Draft Inc, The Black List and the Sundance Institute’s Episodic Program. The competition’s main focus is to provide 10 up-and-coming TV writers with the opportunity to present their TV pitches to some of the industry’s top showrunners and executives, where one winner and one runner-up will be chosen. Semi-finalists for this year’s competition will be announced on March 5. Following the festival, select pieces of programming will be released on the ATX TV YouTube channel.

EXECUTIVE NEWS

Beatriz Pedrosa-Guanch has been named senior vice president of corporate communications for Univision. She comes to the Spanish-language media giant after working in marketing and communications for Apple, Burson-Marsteller and Verso Technologies. Rosemary Mercedes has resigned her post as chief communications officer for the company, which was sold late last year. She spent 15 years with Univision.