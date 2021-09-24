Netflix Announces ‘The Raincoat Killer: Chasing a Predator in Korea’ Premiere Date (TV News Roundup)

Netflix announced “The Raincoat Killer: Chasing a Predator in Korea” will premiere Oct. 22.

The three-part docuseries follows Yoo Young-chul, a notorious serial killer who came to light as a psychopath to the Korean public in 2004. From 2003-2004, Young-chul killed a total of 20 people in various parts of Seoul, targeting wealthy elderly people and sex workers.

“The Raincoat Killer: Chasing a Predator in Korea” will examine the events through never-before-seen archival footage and interviews with the people directly involved in the case, including the victims’ family members; the officer in charge of the case; other detectives and investigators; prosecutors; lawyers; and profilers Kwon Il-yong, Korea’s first profiler who interacted directly with Young-chul, Lee Soo-jung and Bae Sang-hoon.

The series is directed by John Choi and Beach House Pictures head of factual, Rob Sixsmith — who worked with a diverse Korean and Singaporean team for the project.

Producing the series is Beach House Pictures, a Blue Ant Studios company.

Also in today’s TV news roundup:

GREENLIGHTS

Nickelodeon ordered an additional 20 episodes for the fourth season of “Ryan’s Mystery Playdate.” These new episodes are under the banner of “Ryan’s Mystery Playdate: Level Up” and premiere on Sept. 27 at 12 p.m., with subsequent episodes airing through Sept. 30. The live-action series follows the eponymous Ryan as he tackles a series of imaginative, physical challenges and solves puzzles to reveal the identity of his playmate. The series is created and produced by PocketWatch.

FIRST LOOKS

Netflix released a trailer for the one-off special “Attack of the Hollywood Clichés!,” which premieres Sept. 28. Hosted by Rob Lowe, the special features some of the most famous films in cinematic history along with Hollywood actors, academics and critics as they guide the audience through the classic and controversial clichés of film from the “meet-cute” to “females running in stilettos.” “Attack of the Hollywood Clichés!” is produced by Broke and Bones with executive producers Lowe, Jon Petrie, Charlie Brooker and Annabel Jones. It is produced and directed by Sean Doherty, with Alice Mathias and Ricky Kelehar also serving as directors. Watch the trailer below.