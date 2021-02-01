Netflix’s ‘The Midnight Club’ Series Adaptation Sets Cast

Netflix has just confirmed the cast members for its upcoming new horror series “The Midnight Club,” based on the Christopher Pike novel of the same name as well as other creative works by the author. The team behind “The Haunting of Bly Manor” was tapped to adapt the book, Variety reported in May 2020.

The 10-episode show, which takes place at a hospice for terminally ill teenagers that begin gathering to share scary stories, will star Adia, Igby Rigney, Ruth Codd, Aya Furukawa, Annarah Shephard, William Chris Sumpter and Sauriyan Sapkota as members of the titular club. Zach Gilford, Matt Biedel and Samantha Sloyan have also been cast in supporting roles, and Heather Langenkamp will play the doctor presiding over Rotterdam Home.

“The Haunting” showrunner Mike Flanagan will create the “Midnight Club” series for television along with “The Haunting of Bly Manor” writer Leah Fong. Flanagan will executive produce via Intrepid Pictures along with Trevor Macy and Adam Fasullo, Intrepid Pictures’ vice president of television, who is also overseeing the show for the production company. Intrepid is currently under a multi-year overall deal at Netflix. Fong (“Once Upon a Time,” “The Magicians”) will also executive produce with Julia Bicknell (“13 Reasons Why”) and the author, Pike. Elan Gale, James Flanagan and Chinaka Hodge will also write on the series.

Flanagan will direct the first two episodes of “The Midnight Club.”

“The Haunting of Bly Manor” was ordered in February 2019 as a follow up to “The Haunting of Hill House,” and debuted on Netflix on October 2020, two years after its predecessor’s premiere. Intrepid Pictures was the production company behind the successful supernatural drama anthology, as part of its current multi-year overall deal at Netflix. “The Haunting of Hill House” received praise upon its release, garnering a 93% critical approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes. “The Haunting of Bly Manor” performed similarly well on the review-aggregation site, scoring an 88% critical approval rating.