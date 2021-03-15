Netflix Releases ‘The Irregulars’ Trailer (TV News Roundup)

In today’s TV news roundup, Netflix released the trailer for “The Irregulars,” and Apple TV Plus launched an interactive experience “Servant.”

FIRST LOOKS

Netflix unveiled its trailer for “The Irregulars,” out March 26. The dark, supernatural twist on the classic Sherlock Holmes tale follows a gang of troubled street teens who must come together to not only save London, but the entire world. Written and executive produced by Tom Bidwell, it stars Thaddea Graham, Darci Shaw, Jojo Macari, Mckell David, Harrison Osterfield, Henry Lloyd-Hughes, Royce Pierreson and Clarke Peters. The series is also executive produced by Jude Liknaitzky and Greg Brenman, and produced by Rebecca Hodgson. Watch the trailer below.

DEVELOPMENT

OWN will develop its first animated comedy series “The Mound” from Munirah Safiyah Jones, who created the network’s animated short form series “Sincerely, Camille.” Set in Memphis’ Orange Mound neighborhood in the 1980s, the series follows the lives of Duke and Naomi Wiley-King as they balance marriage, family, careers and community issues, like salon gossip, bougie aunties, suspect potato salad and aerobicized colonizers. The neighborhood itself is the first Black neighborhood in American history built by and for Black people. Jones and Harpo Films serve as executive producers.

LATE NIGHT

“Jimmy Kimmel Live” will feature Gwen Stefani and Dr. Sanjay Gupta tonight, while John Oliver, Brian Tyree Henry and Japanese Breakfast will be on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.” “Late Night With Seth Meyers” will have on Jennifer Garner, Rep. Jamie Raskin, and Valerie June. Ringo Starr and Eric Andre will be on “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert.”

INTERACTIVES

Apple launched “Survive the Attic,” an interactive experience based on the series “Servant.” It consists of a series of 10 puzzles, each limited to 60 seconds. The puzzles start out simple and grow to be more complicated as you go. Based on the elements and mysteries of “Servant” in Seasons 1 and 2, the experience leans into the show’s sophisticated horror. Scan this QR code to play. The show, executive produced and directed by M. Night Shyamalan, was renewed for a third season last December.