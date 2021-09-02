Netflix Survival Drama ‘Breathe’ Casts Austin Stowell (EXCLUSIVE)

The upcoming Netflix drama series “Breathe” has cast Austin Stowell, Variety has learned exclusively.

In the series, Melissa Barrera stars as Liv, a razor-sharp Manhattan attorney who finds herself profoundly out of her comfort zone when her small plane crashes in the Canadian wilderness and she must battle for survival. Juan Pablo Espinosa, Florencia Lozano, and Jeff Wilbusch will also appear in the series.

Stowell will next be seen in “The Hating Game” opposite Lucy Hale. His other credits include the recent Blumhouse feature reboot of “Fantasy Island,” “Swallow,” “Battle of the Sexes,” “12 Strong,” “Colossal,” and “Bridge of Spies.” He also recently starred in Hulu’s “Catch 22” and the “Amazing Stories” reboot at Apple.

He is repped by CAA, Fourward, and Morris Yorn.

Netflix has ordered six one-hour episodes of “Breathe.” Martin Gero and Brendan Gall are co-writing and executive producing the series, with Gero executive producing under his Quinn’s House Production company. Maggie Kiley is attached to direct the first three episodes in addition to executive producing. Iturri Sosa will co-executive produce. Warner Bros. Television will produce. Gero and Quinn’s House were previously under an overall deal at WBTV before he moved over to Universal Television last year. Variety exclusively reported that the series had been ordered at the streamer back in February.