Netflix Unveils ‘Shadow and Bone’ Premiere Date (TV News Roundup)

In today’s TV news roundup, Netflix announced the premiere date for “Shadow and Bone,” and Amazon Prime Video announced the premiere date for “Tell Me Your Secrets.”

CASTING

OWN announced Lyriq Bent, Joseph Callender, Michel Curiel, LaMonica Garrett, Nigel Gibbs, Leonard Harmon, Candace B. Harris, Gray Hawks, Joe Holt, Kelly Jacobs, Khalil Johnson, Braelyn Rankins, Saycon Sengbloh and Amanda Tavarez have joined its upcoming drama series “Delilah” in recurring roles. Additionally, OWN announced directors for the series will include Ayoka Chenzira and Crystle Roberson. The new series hails from Craig Wright and follows its titular character (played by Maahra Hill) after she leaves a prestigious law firm to raise her children. Now, she takes on oft-ignored cases, representing disenfranchised groups and going toe-to-toe with the powerful and privileged. But this time, she’s up against her best friend and fellow attorney Tamara (Jill Marie Jones).

DATES

MTV’s “Ghosted: Love Gone Missing” will return nightly Feb. 8 with five new episodes as part of “Love Gone Wrong” week leading up to Valentine’s Day, Variety has learned exclusively. The week-long event will feature romantic comedies such as “Couples Retreat,” “Just Friends,” “Mr. & Mrs. Smith,” “The Break Up” and “The Wedding Singer,” along with episodes of “Catfish: The TV Show.” To wrap up the week, the network will air “Ghost” for 24 hours. “Ghosted: Love Gone Missing” features co-hosts Rachel Lindsay and Travis Mills helping heartbroken people track down and confront their lost loves to get the closure they need. Watch a teaser below.

Amazon Prime Video’s psychological drama “Tell Me Your Secrets” will premiere Feb. 19. The show hails from Bruna Papandrea, creator and writer Harriet Warner, Casey Haver and John Polson, who also directs. The 10-episode series revolves around characters with haunting pasts: Emma (Lily Rabe) once was up-close-and-personal with a killer, John (Hamish Linklater) is a former serial predator seeking redemption, Mary (Amy Brenneman) is a grieving mother set on finding her missing daughter and Peter (Enrique Murciano) is a therapist who works with criminals. As each of them is pushed to the edge, the line between victim and perpetrator is blurred. Watch a trailer below.

Netflix’s “Canine Intervention,” a six-part series that follows renowned Oakland dog trainer Jas Leverette as he runs one of the top dog training facilities in California, will premiere Feb. 24. Using his special techniques, each episode will depict Leverette as he works with a variety of dogs and their owners to correct behavioral issues at his Cali K9. Watch a trailer below.

CBS’ new comedy “United States of Al,” from executive producers Chuck Lorre, David Goetsch and Maria Ferrari, will debut April 1. Parker Young and Adhir Kalyan star as a Marine veteran struggling to readjust to civilian life and the interpreter who served with his unit and has arrived in the country to start a new life, respectively. Elizabeth Alderfer, Dean Norris, Kelli Goss and Farrah Mackenzie also star.

Netflix’s fantasy drama series, “Shadow and Bone,” based on author Leigh Bardugo’s trilogy of the same name and “Six of Crows” duology, will premiere April 23. The eight-episode series centers on a lowly soldier and orphan Alina Starkov (Jessie Mei Li) with newfound powers who tries to save her home from a powerful, evil force. With the threat of the Shadow Fold on the horizon, she must train with an elite army of magical soldiers known as Grisha to hone her powers. The series also stars Freddy Carter, Ben Barnes, Archie Renaux and Amita Suman. See several first look images below.

SHADOW AND BONE (L to R) ARCHIE RENAUX as MALYEN ORETSEV and JESSIE MEI LI as ALINA STARKOV of SHADOW AND BONE Cr. DAVID APPLEBY/NETFLIX © 2021 DAVID APPLEBY/NETFLIX

SHADOW AND BONE (L to R) ARCHIE RENAUX as MALYEN ORETSEV of SHADOW AND BONE Cr. DAVID APPLEBY/NETFLIX © 2021 DAVID APPLEBY/NETFLIX

SHADOW AND BONE (L to R) DANIELLE GALLIGAN as NINA ZENIK and CALAHAN SKOGMAN as MATTHAIS of SHADOW AND BONE Cr. ATTILA SZVACSEK/NETFLIX © 2021 ATTILA SZVACSEK/NETFLIX

SHADOW AND BONE (L to R) AMITA SUMAN as INEJ GHAFA of SHADOW AND BONE Cr. DAVID APPLEBY/NETFLIX © 2021 DAVID APPLEBY/NETFLIX

SHADOW AND BONE (L to R) KIT YOUNG as JESPER FAHEY, AMITA SUMAN as INEJ GHAFA and FREDDY CARTER as KAZ BREKKER of SHADOW AND BONE Cr. DAVID APPLEBY/NETFLIX © 2021 DAVID APPLEBY/NETFLIX

SHADOW AND BONE (L to R) BEN BARNES as THE DARKLING / GENERAL KIRIGAN of SHADOW AND BONE Cr. COURTESY OF NETFLIX © 2021 COURTESY OF NETFLIX

NBC’s special three-part true crime miniseries, “The Widower,” from the producers of “Dateline NBC,” will air on the network for three consecutive nights, beginning Feb. 18 at 10 p.m. “The Widower” uncovers the story behind one of the country’s most complex murder investigations through exclusive access to the alleged killer’s evasive methods.

HBO Max‘s “Haute Dog” will return with new episodes Feb. 4. Each episode of the competition series features three groomers going head-to-head in creative contests for the title of “Best in Show” and a $10,000 prize. Featuring top pet stylists, the challenges entail pampering up pooches in all sorts of themes, such as royalty, superheroes and fairy tales. “Haute Dog” is hosted by Matt Rogers and features judges Jess Rona, a celebrity dog stylist, and actor-comedian-writer-producer Robin Thede. Watch a new teaser below.

AMC’s “Fear The Walking Dead” will return with new episodes for the latter half of Season 6 on April 11. Keith Carradine, John Glover and Nick Stahl will join the cast and Aisha Tyler is set to direct an episode. The return of the series picks up as Morgan’s (Lennie James) bid to free the remaining members of the group becomes bolder and Virginia (Colby Minifie) grows increasingly desperate to find her sister and protect the settlements. The episodes will depict new alliances, the downfall of relationships and changing loyalties.

EXECUTIVE NEWS

Nexstar Media Group has tapped Bernadette Aulestia for its board of directors, effective immediately. Aulestia will serve as a Class I Director and will stand for election at the 2022 annual meeting of shareholders and will also serve on the board’s compensation committee. She has more than 20 years of senior leadership experience in areas of strategic planning, operations, distribution and the development of marketing plans for Latinx, Black and Asian consumers, previously serving as global distribution president at HBO.

David Scott is joining ABC News as a correspondent with the Investigative Unit based in New York, where he will focus on longform reporting projects. Scott previously worked as a correspondent-producer on HBO’s “Real Sports With Bryant Gumbel.”

Starz has promoted Karen Bailey, who previously served as senior vice president, to executive vice president of original programming. Based in the company’s Santa Monica office, Bailey will expand her leadership role with the originals team and continue spearheading the network’s inclusion initiatives, such as overseeing development and production on shows including “Outlander,” “P-Valley” and “American Gods.” Bailey first joined the company in 2006 as an executive producer.

Trevor Noah‘s Day Zero Productions promoted Gabby Nowack to creative executive, developing and producing in both film and television and across all areas in comedy, and hired Ashley Dizon as the director of development. Nowack has been with Day Zero since 2019; prior to that, she worked at WGN America, WME and Red Hour Productions. Dizon most recently worked as an executive at 101st Street Entertainment, working on such series as “Magnum P.I.,” “MacGyver” and “Hawaii Five-0,”, the latter for which she also co-wrote two episodes.

LATE NIGHT

Tonight, Naomi Watts and Leslie Odom Jr. will appear on “Jimmy Kimmel Live,” while Rami Malek, Bridget Everett and Jesus Trejo will be on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.” “Late Night With Seth Meyers” will feature Stanley Tucci, Kate Berlant and Jacqueline Novak. Amanda Gorman will be tonight’s guest on “The Daily Show With Trevor Noah.”

ACQUISITIONS

The CW has picked up the one-hour dessert competition series “Great Chocolate Showdown,” for its U.S. debut later this year. Airing on Food Network Canada, the show follows 10 bakers take on creative chocolate-based challenges to impress a panel of judges that include TV personality and best-selling cookbook author Anna Olson, award-winning cake designer Cynthia Stroud and pastry chef Steve Hodge.