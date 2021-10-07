Netflix Debuts New ‘Sex, Love & Goop’ Trailer (TV News Roundup)

Netflix released a new trailer and key art for “Sex, Love & Goop,” an unscripted series premiering with six episodes on Oct. 21.

In “Sex, Love & Goop,” Goop founder Gwyneth Paltrow hosts real-life couples as they explore their bodies and try to enhance their relationships with a focus on understanding how each person experiences pleasure differently. Their journeys are aided by several sex and relationship experts, including speaker and intimacy counselor Michaela Boehm, somatic exologist Jaiya, intimacy coach Amina Peterson, erotic wholeness coach Darshana Avila and family constellations facilitator Katarina “Kato” Wittich.

“It’s one thing to be emotionally vulnerable on camera, but to be sexually vulnerable — we’ve never really seen this before,” Paltrow says in the trailer.

“Orgasm doesn’t have to be, ‘Slot A goes into Slot B.’ It can be anywhere on their body,” Jaiya says as people look at themselves in the mirror, wear blindfolds, experiment with “pleasure items” and confess their problems with their relationships and bodies.

“Sex, Love & Goop” is executive produced by Paltrow, Elise Loehnen, Andrew Fried, Shauna Minoprio, Dane Lillegard and Sarina Roma. Boardwalk Pictures produces. See the trailer and key art below.

Also in today’s TV news roundup:

DATES

Apple TV Plus announced that “Hello, Jack! The Kindness Show” will premiere Nov. 5. From creators Jack McBrayer and Angela C. Santomero, the series aims to ignite kindness by exploring empathy, humor, playfulness and imagination. Alongside series regulars McBrayer, Markita Prescott and Albert Kong, special guest visitors include Paul Scheer and Sam Richardson. The series also features original songs from the band OK Go. “Hello, Jack! The Kindness Show” is executive produced by McBrayer, Santomero, Wendy Harris, Vince Commisso and showrunner Guy Toubes and is produced by 9 Story Media Group with animation by Brown Bag Films. Jax Media also produces. Watch a trailer below.

LATE NIGHT

Madonna, Reba McEntire and the Tonight Show Kids will appear on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” while Ellen Pompeo, Henry Winkler and Billy Idol will be on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” Jason Sudeikis, Brendan Hunt and Joe Kelly will be on “Late Night With Seth Meyers.” “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” will feature Sanjay Gupta and Denis Villeneuve. Daniel Craig and Rami Malek will be on “The Late Late Show with James Corden.”