Netflix Sets ‘The Irregulars’ Premiere Date (TV News Roundup)

In today’s TV news roundup, Netflix announced the premiere date for “The Irregulars,” and the Critics Choice Assn. opened up submissions for its nonfiction awards ceremony.

RENEWALS

ABC renewed extreme mini-golf competition series “Holey Moley” for third and fourth seasons. Rob Riggle and Joe Tessitore will return as commentators, as will sideline correspondent Jeannie Mai and executive producer and resident golf pro Stephen Curry. The upcoming seasons feature talented putters of all ages from across the U.S. who will compete on an unparalleled, epic obstacle golf course in an attempt to win The Golden Putter trophy and coveted plaid jacket. The season finale brings back winners from each episode to go head-to-head for a cash prize. Eureka Productions and Unanimous Media produce the show.

DATES

HBO Max will premiere “Persona: The Dark Truth Behind Personality Tests” on March 4. The documentary dives into the United States’ obsession with personality testing and the history behind the Myers-Briggs Type Indicator, all the while uncovering the questionable ethics of how personality tests impact our lives. One interviewee sums up the issue in the trailer, which you can watch below, as: “Personality tests are ableist, racist, sexist and classist.” “Persona” was commissioned by HBO Max in association with CNN Films, produced by Dorothy Street Pictures and directed by Tim Travers Hawkins.

Netflix announced “The Irregulars” will debut on March 26. The eight-part drama follows the adventures of a pack of troubled teens who are manipulated into solving crimes for the sinister Dr. Watson and his business partner, the elusive Sherlock Holmes. Even more mysterious, the crimes take on a supernatural edge and a dark power emerges — one that the Irregulars must come together to defeat. Written and executive produced by Tom Bidwell, the show features Thaddea Graham, Darci Shaw, Jojo Macari, Mckell David, Harrison Osterfield, Henry Lloyd-Hughes, Royce Pierreson and Clarke Peters. Watch a teaser below.

EXECUTIVE NEWS

CBS appointed Darryll Green as vice president and general manager of CBS Television Stations’ Miami properties. Beginning March 8, he will oversee WFOR-TV, WBFS-TV, CBSMiami.com and CBSN Miami, a local direct-to-consumer streaming service set to launch this year. Green brings with him over three decades of experience in local broadcasting, most recently serving as vice president and general manager of WFTX-TV, Fox’s affiliate in Fort Myers, Fla. He is also a member of the Florida Association of Broadcasters’ board of directors.

AWARD SHOWS

The Critics Choice Assn. opened submissions for its third annual “Critics Choice Real TV Awards,” which recognizes excellence in nonfiction and reality content. Until submissions close on May 14, shows are eligible for nomination if at least six episodes premiered between June 1, 2020 and May 31, 2021 to at least 50 percent of the total potential U.S. television market. Nominations will be announced on June 2, with the winners revealed a few weeks later on June 21. The format of the awards show is yet to be determined, though Bob Bain and Joey Berlin are set to serve as executive producers. Michelle Van Kempen will executive produce for NPACT, the trade association for nonfiction production companies.

LATE NIGHT

“Jimmy Kimmel Live” will feature Hugh Grant, Teyonah Parris and Passenger tonight, and Shailene Woodley, Henry Louis Gates Jr. and Kenice Mobley will be on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.” “Late Night With Seth Meyers” will have on Pete Buttigieg, The Hold Steady and Ragha Mehrotra, while “The Late Late Show With James Corden” will feature Kristen Wiig, Annie Mumolo and musical guest Masego, with support from Don Toliver.

INITIATIVES

The Corporation for Public Broadcasting will distribute an additional $500,000 to each of the five public media organizations that form the National Multicultural Alliance: Black Public Media, the Center for Asian American Media, Latino Public Broadcasting, Pacific Islanders in Communications and Vision Maker Media. “Our increased support for the National Multicultural Alliance will build on that foundation and ensure that public media’s content reflects the broadest range of cultural and social perspectives,” CPB president and CEO Pat Harrison said.