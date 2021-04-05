Netflix Pushes Up ‘Selena: The Series’ Part 2 Premiere Date

“Selena: The Series” will launch its second season more than a week earlier than originally scheduled, now debuting on May 4, Netflix announced Monday.

The two-part series looks back at the life of Selena Quintanilla before she became the Queen of Tejano and includes an exploration of her path to stardom. Part 1 chronicled the early years of the Quintanilla family touring across the country and polishing their live act as Selena y Los Dinos. Debuting last December, it garnered 25 million viewers in its first four weeks.

In contrast to the Jennifer Lopez-starring biopic, “Selena: The Series” spends time exploring the Quintanillas’ move from Lake Jackson, Texas to Corpus Christi, as well as frequent trips to Mexico to establish a cross-cultural fan base. Selena’s commitment to elevating the fashion of the family band is also prevalent throughout, gaining steam in Part 2 as she expands her business ventures.

Growing pains and artist integrity complicate their lives, and Part 1 ends with Abraham (Ricardo Chavira) kicking guitarist Chris Perez (Jesse Posey) out of the band after he finds out Chris and Selena (Christian Serratos) are secretly dating. Part 2 is also set up for the rise of beloved Selena track “Como La Flor” and the growing presence of Yolanda Saldivar (Natasha Perez), the fan club president who murdered the singer on the precipice of her 24th birthday. She died just months before the release of her crossover album, “Dreaming of You.”

“Selena: The Series” is written by Moises Zamora, who also serves as executive producer alongside Jaime Dávila, Rico Martinez, Suzette Quintanilla and Simran A. Singh.

Watch a teaser for “Selena: The Series” Part 2 below.