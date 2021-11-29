Netflix Debuts ‘Saturday Morning All Star Hits’ Trailer (TV News Roundup)

Netflix debuted a trailer for “Saturday Morning All Star Hits!,” which premieres Dec. 10.

The series is a live action and animation hybrid mock starring Kyle Mooney as both Skip and Treybor, twin brothers who serve as hosts of a mock TV special. Over eight episodes, Skip and Treybor celebrate ’80s and ’90s television with a focus on the Saturday morning cartoon experience. The trailer features the fictional news story of the disappearance of actors Lottie Wolfe (Geraldine Viswanathan) and Sean Benjamin (Dylan Sprouse) as well as a mock music video by Johnny Rash (also Mooney) called “Awww Shut Up.”

Bento Box Entertainment will serve as the animation studio while Broadway Video and Universal Television co-produce. Mooney and Ben Jones serve as creators and executive produce alongside Lorne Michaels, Andrew Singer and Katy Jenson of Broadway Video, Scott Greenberg and Joel Kuwahara of Bento Box Entertainment, Dave McCary and Scott Gairdner.

Watch the trailer below.

DATES

Netflix announced that “Nicole Byer: BBW (Big Beautiful Weirdo)” will premiere on Dec. 7. The comedy special is Byer’s first hour-long with the streamer and was filmed at the Gramercy Theatre in New York City, where she got her stand-up start. In it, Byer discusses being “basically” a vegan, what she’s looking for in a man and how crazy the last year and a half has been. All Things Comedy produces. Watch a trailer below.

ABC announced that the unscripted courtroom comedy series “Judge Steve Harvey” will premiere Jan. 4 at 8 p.m. The episodes will also be available on Hulu the day following their premieres. In the series, Steve Harvey will help people with their real-life conflicts, ranging from family disputes to unpaid bets to souring friendships, basing his courtroom on his own life experiences as well as common sense. “Judge Steve Harvey” is executive produced by Harvey, Brandon Williams, Jesse Ignjatovic, Evan Prager, Jared Morell and Myeshia Mizuno. Den of Thieves produced in association with Walt Disney Television’s newly formed alternative unit.

LATE NIGHT

Alessia Cara and Pistol Annies will appear on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.” Taylor Swift, Aisling Bea and Elmo Lovano will be on “Late Night With Seth Meyers.” “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” will feature Peter Jackson and Chelsea Cutler.