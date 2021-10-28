Netflix to Develop Drama ‘Revenge Inc.’ From Matthew Arnold, Dark Horse Entertainment (EXCLUSIVE)

Netflix is developing a new drama series titled “Revenge Inc.” Variety has learned exclusively from sources.

Plot details on the show are being kept mostly under wraps, but sources say it would focus on a secret, underground company that specializes in revenge.

Matthew Arnold serves as the writer, executive producer, and showrunner on the project. Mike Richardson, Keith Goldberg, and Chris Tongue of Dark Horse Entertainment, the production arm of Dark Horse Comics, will also executive produce.

Dark Horse currently has a first-look deal at Netflix. “Revenge Inc” is not based on a Dark Horse comic, but rather is an original idea. According to sources, Tongue brought the idea to the company for development.

Reps for Netflix, Dark Horse, and Arnold declined to comment.

Arnold most recently co-developed and executive produced the NBC epic drama “Emerald City,” which was a modern reimagining of “The Wizard of Oz.” He is also known for creating the NBC series “Siberia,” on which he was also an executive producer and director.

He is repped by APA, Good Fear Content, and Behr Abramson Levy.

The development of “Revenge Inc.” furthers the relationship between Netflix and Dark Horse Entertainment. Dark Horse currently produces the hit Netflix series “The Umbrella Academy,” which is set to debut its third season in 2022. Most recently, Netflix ordered the drama series “Grendel,” based on the Dark Horse comic book of the same name. Abubakr Ali will star. Dark Horse is also working on the animated series “Samurai Rabbit,” based on the Usagi Yojimbo comics, for the streamer.

Outside of Netflix, Dark Horse currently produces the Syfy series “Resident Alien” starring Alan Tudyk. The series debuted its first season in January 2021 and was renewed for a second in March. Dark Horse is also developing the drama series “Wyrd” at FX with “The Americans” alum Matthew Rhys attached to star in the title role.