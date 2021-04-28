Starz Series ‘Little Birds’ To Premiere In June (TV News Roundup)

Starz announced that the new six-part limited series “Little Birds” will premiere on June 6.

Starring Juno Temple, Yumna Marwan and Hugh Skinner, the series follows a New York heiress exploring the surprising and degenerate world of Tangier in 1955 after her husband does not receive her the way she expects. With provocative characters and erotic storylines, “Little Birds” is about a woman finding her freedom.

Based on Anaïs Nin’s short stories, the series is written by Sophia Al-Maria and directed by Stacie Passon, who executive produces alongside Ruth McCance, Peter Carlton, Mark Herbert, Kara Manley and Cameron Roach.

Also in today’s TV news roundup:

FIRST LOOKS

Netflix released a teaser for the upcoming action series “Hit & Run,” which will premiere in August. The show follows a happily married man in Tel Aviv whose life is turned upside down when his wife is killed in a hit and run accident. With the help of an ex-lover, he seeks out his wife’s killers, who have fled to the US, and discovers disturbing truths about his late wife and the secrets she kept from him. Lior Raz stars as Segev Azulai alongside Sanaa Lathan, who plays ex-lover and ambitious New York journalist Naomi Hicks. Kaelen Ohm plays Segev’s wife Danielle Wexler, whose secrets are revealed upon her sudden death. Moran Rosenblatt stars as the tough-minded police detective Tali Shapira, and Gal Toren plays Ron Harel, a former special forces op and old army friend of Segev. Gregg Henry plays Martin Wexler, Danielle’s father who is unhappy with his daughter’s choice in husbands, and Lior Ashkenazi is Assaf Talmor, a man mysteriously connected to Danielle who may know more than he presents about her death. “Hit & Run” is created, written and executive produced by Raz and Avi Issacharoff, along with Dawn Prestwich and Nicole Yorkin, who also serve as showrunners. Mike Barker directs five episodes, including the pilot.

PARTNERSHIPS

SeriesFest has partnered with National Geographic Documentary Films on a new initiative called “Spotlight Your Town,” the non-profit announced exclusively to Variety. Sponsored by Visible, the initiative will elevate independent creators who focus on social justice in their hometowns through episodic storytelling. Out of the documentary submissions, SeriesFest and National Geographic Documentary Films will choose three finalists who will be invited to industry roundtables and paired with a producer or filmmaker to give feedback on their project. The winner(s) will receive a $20,000 grant to be applied to their production, an opportunity to pitch to National Geographic Documentary Films and a six-month mentorship with Oscar-nominated filmmaker Steve James. Visible will also award a $10,000 grant to a nonprofit organization that aligns with the cause highlighted in the artists’ work.

LATE NIGHT

Luke Bryan, Brian Regan and Rupi Kaur will appear on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” while Justin Theroux, Mike Lindell and Tom Jones will be on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” Sen. Bernie Sanders and Julia Michaels will appear on “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert”; Elisabeth Moss, Ari Melber and Moon Vs Sun will be on “Late Night With Seth Meyers”; “The Late Late Show With James Corden” will feature Jason Schwartzman and Gabby Barrett, and Yvonne Strahovski will be on “A Little Late With Lilly Singh.”