Netflix Releases ‘Q-Force’ Trailer (TV News Roundup)

Netflix released a trailer for “Q-Force,” an animated series starring Sean Hayes, Gary Cole, David Harbour, Patti Harrison, Laurie Metcalf, Matt Rogers, Wanda Sykes and Gabe Liedman that launches Sept. 2.

“Q-Force” follows Steve Mayweather, AKA Agent Mary (voiced by Hayes), who was once the leader of the American Intelligence Agency (AIA) until he came out as gay. The Agency was not able to fire him on the basis of his sexual orientation, so they sent him to West Hollywood to disappear into obscurity. Instead, Steve put together a rag-tag group of LGBTQ geniuses, joining forces with the expert mechanic Deb (Sykes), master of drag and disguise Twink Rogers), and hacker Stat (Harrison), making the “Q-Force” squad.

“Q-Force” is created by Liedman, who executive produces alongside Hayes, Todd Milliner, Ben Heins, Mike Schur and David Miner.

Watch the trailer below.

Also in today’s TV news roundup…

PROGRAMMING

HBO Max announced that its “ Gossip Girl ” continuation series will return in November with the last six episodes of its first season. The series stars Jordan Alexander, Eli Brown, Thomas Doherty, Tavi Gevinson, Emily Alyn Lind, Evan Mock, Zion Moreno, Whitney Peak and Savannah Lee Smith with Todd Almond, Adam Chanler-Berat, Johnathan Fernandez and Jason Gotay. Instead of a Gossip Girl blog that the characters of the original CW series encountered, the new generation faces the pressure of social media, with the titular, anonymous poster using Instagram as its form of reporting. Showrunner Josh Safran executive produces alongside Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage of Fake Empire, and Leslie Morgenstein and Gina Girolamo of Alloy Entertainment. Lis Rowinski of Fake Empire serves as co-executive producer.

FIRST LOOKS

Hulu released a trailer for “The D’Amelio Show” starring TikTok influencers Charli and Dixie D’Amelio, along with their parents Heidi and Marc. The series, which premieres Sept. 3, follows the family’s changing dynamics as Heidi and Marc try to protect their teenagers them from the dark side of fame, while they are all also adjusting to a life in Hollywood. “The D’Amelio Show” is executive produced by showrunner Sara Reddy, Esther Frank, and Eli Holzman and Aaron Saidman on behalf of The Intellectual Property Corporation (IPC). Watch the trailer below.

CASTING

Ali Stroker, Karen Robinson and Rosanny Zayas have been cast in Netflix’s “Echoes.” The limited series is a mystery thriller about identical twins, Gina and Leni, (both played by Michelle Monaghan) who swap lives, and upend their community when Leni goes missing. Stroker joins the limited series as Claudia, the caretaker of the family home who can’t seem to penetrate the community formed by the twins. Robinson is Louise Floss, a sheriff assigned to Leni’s case, while Zayas is Deputy Paula Martinez, a friend of Leni’s who is caught in the middle of personal feelings and professional duty. Vanessa Gazy created the series and executive produces alongsde Imogen Banks and co-showrunners Brian Yorkey and Quinton Peeples.

LATE NIGHT

Kenan Thompson, Regina Hall, The Killers will be on “Jimmy Kimmel Live” with Sarah Silverman as guest host. “The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon” will have on Kit Harington, Miranda Cosgrove, Duran Duran. “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” will have on Jennifer Hudson, with “Late Show With Seth Meyers” featuring Ethan Hawke and Jodie Comer.