Netflix Releases ‘Midnight Mass’ Trailer (TV News Roundup)

Netflix released a trailer for “Midnight Mass,” Mike Flanagan’s upcoming supernatural horror limited series, premiering on Sept. 24 on the streamer.

The series follows a small, isolated island community whose members are challenged by the return of a disgraced man (Zach Gilford) and the arrival of a charismatic priest (Hamish Linklater). When the latter’s appearance leads to unexplained events, the community cries “miracle,” but the new religious fervor comes with a price. As seen in the trailer, which you can watch below, a cult-like phenomena ensues.

The cast also includes Kate Siegel, Rahul Abburi, Crystal Balint, Matt Biedel, Annarah Cymone, Alex Essoe, Annabeth Gish, Rahul Kohli, Kristin Lehman, Robert Longstreet, Igby Rigney, Samantha Sloyan, Henry Thomas and Michael Trucco.

“Midnight Mass” is executive produced by Flanagan and Trevor Macy for Intrepid Pictures. Flanagan also directs the seven-episode series.

Watch the trailer below.

Also in today’s TV news roundup:

FIRST LOOKS

Apple TV Plus announced its fall lineup of series for kids and families, with Joseph Gordon-Levitt’s animated series “Wolfboy and the Everything Factory,”premiering on Sept. 24, “Get Rolling With Otis” launching Oct. 8 and “Puppy Place” on Oct. 15. “Wolfboy and the Everything Factory” follows an oddball who discovers a strange realm at the center of the Earth. The series’ co-creators Toff Mazery and Edward Jesse are joined by showrunner Michael Ryan, with Gordon-Levitt, Jared Geller, Scott Greenberg and Joel Kuwahura serving as executive producers. “Get Rolling With Otis” follows the adventures of a friendly tractor based on the Penguin Random House books. The animated series is produced by 9 Story Media Group and Brown Bag Media Films and is executive produced by Vince Commisso, Wendy Harris, author Loren Lang, Darragh O’Connell, Angela C. Santomero and Jane Startz. “Puppy Place” chronicles the adventures of dog-loving siblings Charles and Lizzie Peterson and the puppies they foster, based on the book series by Scholastic, which produces the series. (Iole Lucchese, Caitlin Friedman and Jef Kaminsky are producers on behalf of Scholastic Entertainment.) Andrew Green, Linda Mathious, Heather MacGillvray, Vincent Brown and Ari Posner also produce.

Watch a trailer for “Wolfboy and the Everything Factory” below.

Netflix released a trailer for Season 2 of “The Baby-Sitters Club,” premiering on Oct. 11. Featuring Kate Nash’s cover of “Say Hello to Your Friends,” the theme song from the original ‘90s TV series, the trailer features the gang reuniting and welcoming new faces into the club. Based on the best-selling book series by Ann M. Martin, “The Baby-Sitters Club” follows the coming-of-age story of seven friends as they start their own babysitting business. The series stars Sophie Grace, Malia Baker, Momona Tamada, Shay Rudolph, Kyndra Sanchez, Vivian Watson, Anais Lee, Alicia Silverstone, Mark Feuerstein and Marc Evan Jackson. Rachel Shukert serves as showrunner, executive producing alongside Lucia Aniello, Michael De Luca, Lucy Kitada, Sascha Rothchild, Naia Cucokov, Ben Forrer and Frank Smith. Martin produces, and Walden Media is the production company. Watch the trailer below.

AWARDS

The Television Academy and executive producer Bob Bain announced additional presenters for the 2021 Creative Arts Emmy on Sept. 11 and Sept. 12: Tichina Arnold, W. Kamau Bell, Tituss Burgess, Nicole Byer, Jamie Chung, Deon Cole, Lisa Edelstein, Dulé Hill, Maz Jobrani, Ross Matthews, Thuso Mbedu, Bernadette Peters, June Diane Raphael, Jana Schmieding, Drew and Jonathan Scott, Paul Scheer, Randy and Jason Sklar, Chrishell Stause, Michelle Visage and Ming-Na Wen. The 2021 Creative Arts Emmy Awards will be presented during three ceremonies at L.A Live: Saturday, Sept. 11 at 5 p.m.; Sunday, Sept. 12 at 1 p.m.; and Sunday, Sept. 12 at 5 p.m. An edited presentation will be broadcast on Sept. 18 at 8 p.m. on FXX. All three shows will be produced by Bob Bain Productions.

PROGRAMMING

Fox’s “The Big Leap” will release its first two episodes on Hulu, Fox Now and On Demand beginning Sept. 14, almost a week ahead of its network premiere on Sept. 20 at 9 p.m. From creator and executive producer Liz Heldens, “The Big Leap” follows a group of characters participating in a reality dance show featuring a modern reimagining of “Swan Lake.” The series stars Scott Foley, Teri Polo, Piper Perabo, Simone Recasner, Ser’Darius Blain, Jon Rudnitsky, Raymond Cham Jr., Mallory Jansen, Kevin Daniels and Anna Grace Barlow. Jason Winer and Sue Naegle also executive produce, with Winer also directing.

LATE NIGHT

Pete Davidson, Meredith Hagner and Baby Keem will appear on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” while Drew Barrymore, Sebastian Maniscalco and Rufus Wainwright will be on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” will have on Chris Wallace and Holland Taylor, while Selena Gomez, Glenn Howerton and Walker Hayes will be on “Late Night With Seth Meyers.” Ron Funches and Justin Quiles will appear on “The Late Late Show With James Corden.”