Netflix Announces ‘Maid’ Premiere Date, Releases Teaser (TV News Roundup)

Netflix announced that “Maid” will premiere Oct. 1.

The limited series inspired by Stephanie Land’s memoir, “Maid: Hard Work, Low Pay, and a Mother’s Will to Survive,” centers on Alex (Margaret Qualley), a single mother who turns to housecleaning to support herself and her young daughter after leaving an abusive marriage.

The show also stars Nick Robinson, Anika Noni Rose, Tracy Vilar, Billy Burke, Andie MacDowell, Rylea Nevaeh Whittet, Raymond Ablack, BJ Harrison, Xavier de Guzman, Aimee Carrero and Toby Levins.

Alongside showrunner Molly Smith Metzler, John Wells Margot Robbie, Tom Ackerley, Erin Jontow, Brett Hedblom and Land executive produce. The series is produced by Wells Productions, LuckyChap Entertainment and Warner Bros. Television. Wells also directs; other directors on the series are Nzingha Stewart, Lila Neugebauer and Helen Shaver.

Also in today’s TV news roundup:

RENEWALS

Facebook Watch renewed “Peace of Mind With Taraji,” hosted by Taraji P. Henson and Tracie Jade Jenkins, for second season to premiere this fall. In the new season, Henson and Jenkins will continue to conduct interviews with celebrities, experts and everyday people — to shine a spotlight on challenging mental health issues that are specifically facing the Black community. “Peace of Mind with Taraji” is produced by 495 Productions with Henson, Jenkins, SallyAnn Salsano and Jennifer Ryan serving as executive producers. Ebony McClain serves as co-executive producer.

DATES

Adult Swim announced “Teenage Euthanasia” will premiere Sept. 19 at midnight. The half-hour animated series is set in the near-future and follows the owners of Tender Endings funeral home, including Trophy (voiced by Maria Bamford) to ran away from home 15 years ago but now returns as a corpse ready for burial — only to be resurrected by a lightning strike. Trophy develops new powers as a result, but she also receives a second chance to parent her daughter Annie (Jo Firestone). Tim Robinson and Bebe Neuwirth also voice characters. “Teenage Euthanasia” is created by Alissa Nutting and Alyson Levy, who executive produce alongside Lisa M. Thomas, Vernon Chatman and John Lee. Scott Adsit is co-executive producer. The series is produced by PFFR and animated by Augenblick Studios.