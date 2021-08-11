Netflix Releases ‘Clickbait’ Trailer Starring Adrian Grenier

Netflix released a trailer for “Clickbait,” starring Betty Gabriel, Adrian Grenier and Zoe Kazan, which premieres on Aug. 25.

The eight-episode limited series follows a mystery that unfurls around Nick Brewer (Grenier), who appears to be a loving father, husband and brother but who one day turns up on the internet, clearly kidnapped, and holding a sign that says, “I abuse women. At 5 million views, I die.”

Not knowing whether this is a threat or a true confession, Nick’s sister, Pia (Kazan), and his wife, Sophie (Gabriel), try to race the clock to find and save him.

In the trailer, which you can watch below, Sophie reads a letter to Nick’s captor, pleading with the person to let Nick come home and noting, “You made a mistake.”

However, as they search, they uncover a side of Nick that they didn’t know existed — including a new video with a sign that says, “I killed a woman.”

Each episode is told from a different character’s perspective. The series overall sets out to explore the way in which the characters’ most dangerous and uncontrolled impulses are fueled by social media and the line between virtual and real life personas.

Also starring in the series are Jessica Collins, Camaron Engels, Jaylin Fletcher, Motell Gyn Foster, Daniel Henshall, Abraham Lim, Ian Meadows and Phoenix Raei.

“Clickbait” comes from co-creators Tony Ayres and Christian White. Ayres also serves as showrunner, while White is a co-producer and writer. David Heyman and Tom Winchester serve as executive producers. Brad Anderson serves as lead director. The show is produced by Matchbox Pictures, Tony Ayres Productions and Heyday Television.