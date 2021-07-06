Netflix Releases ‘My Unorthodox Life’ Trailer (TV News Roundup)

Netflix released a trailer for “My Unorthodox Life,” premiering on July 14.

The unscripted reality series follows fashion mogul Julia Haart, who left an ultra-Orthodox Jewish community and became the CEO of Elite World Group. With four children, including a TikToker, app designer, lawyer and high schooler, Haart helps her family reconcile their orthodox upbringings with the modern world.

From Jeff Jenkins Productions in association with 3BMG, the nine-episode series is executive produced by Jeff Jenkins, Ross Weintraub, Reinout Oerlemans and Haart. Lenid Rolov serves as showrunner.

SPECIALS

Zeus Network has set reunion specials for “Joseline’s Cabaret: Atlanta” on Aug. 1 and “Baddies: ATL” on Aug. 15, Variety has exclusively learned. Hosted by comedian Luenell, “Joseline’s Cabaret Atlanta: Reunion” will reunite the “Puerto Rican Princess” Joseline Hernandez and the cast of dancers, hustlers and porn stars she turned into a cabaret troupe. Zeus Network host Janeisha John will serve as co-host. “Baddies ATL: Reunion” will be hosted by R&B singer and TV host Tamar Braxton and will feature Natalie Nunn, Tanisha Thomas, Janelle Shanks, Seven Craft, Sarah Oliver, Christina Salgado, Judi Jai and Mehgan James as they reconnect in Atlanta and try to settle old beefs.

PODCASTS

PodcastOne and Empire Media Group have signed a multi-year partnership to produce a slate of original scripted and nonscripted podcast and vodcast series. The deal will feature at least six limited series and eight weekly shows, with the first batch of programs including the historical non-scripted drama “The Firm: Blood, Lies and Royal Succession,” the investigate story “Scientology & The Search for Shelly Miscavige: Power Corruption, Crime and Abuse” and weekly series “My Favorite Scandal” and “You’re Fired.”

EXECUTIVE NEWS

Amani Roland has been appointed as Television Academy Foundation’s chief advancement officer. In her new role, Roland will facilitate the nonprofit’s continuing growth by overseeing the planning, development and execution of all fundraising initiatives. Previously, Roland served as head of philanthropy in North America for the University of Edinburgh, and she has held key fundraising posts at UCLA and the Saint Louis Art Museum.

After nine years as executive VP at Urban One, Rahsan-Rahsan Lindsay has been named CEO of MediaCo Holding, which owns Atlanta radio stations Hot 97 and WBLS and Fairway Outdoor. Lindsay previously steered TV One and launched Cleo TV during his tenure at Urban One. MediaCo aims to expand the established radio brands into TV, podcasting and other media. “Rahsan-Rahsan is a talented and dedicated leader with the right strategic vision, relentless drive, and passion for media required to lead the MediaCo team at this critical time,” MediaCo board director Laura Lee said. “He forged his career at the intersection of technology and media, and his vast experience and keen perspective will be invaluable in taking the company into the future.”

LATE NIGHT

Ludacris, Kim Fields and Merry Clayton will be on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” with guest host Wanda Sykes.