Netflix Releases ‘Lucifer’ Season 6 Trailer (TV News Roundup)

Netflix released a trailer for the sixth and final season of “Lucifer.”

The end of Season 5 saw Lucifer (Tom Ellis) almost becoming God. Season 6 will follow the Lord of Hell as the world unravels without a God.

“Lucifer” also stars Lauren German, Kevin Alejandro, D.B. Woodside, Lesley-Ann Brandt, Scarlett Estevez and Rachael Harris.

After the series was canceled by Fox after three seasons, Netflix picked it up for two more. While Season 5 was supposed to be its last, Netflix announced a “FINAL final” sixth season in June 2020.

“Lucifer” is produced by Warner Bros. Television in association with Jerry Bruckheimer Television, based on the characters created by Neil Gaiman, Sam Kieth and Mike Dringenberg for Vertigo from DC Entertainment. Tom Kapinos developed “Lucifer” for television. The series is executive produced by Jerry Bruckheimer, Jonathan Littman, Joe Henderson, Ildy Modrovich, Sheri Elwood and KristieAnne Reed.

Watch the trailer below.

Also in today’s TV news roundup:

DATES

Adult Swim announced that “Robot Chicken” will return for its 11th season on Sept. 6. The 15-minute stop-motion comedy series is filled with hilarious parodies and insane characters, from Joe Exotic to Peppa Pig. The new season will air Monday through Thursday at midnight from Sept. 6 to 23. “Robot Chicken” is created and executive produced by Seth Green and Matthew Senreich, while their Stoopid Buddy Stoodios partners John Harvatine IV and Eric Towner also executive produce. Watch the trailer below.