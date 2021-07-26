Fox Sets Fall Premiere Dates for 2021-2022 Season (TV News Roundup)

Fox announced the premiere dates for its 2021-2022 fall season that begins on Sept. 20. The network will launch three new shows and eight returning series over the course of several weeks.

The Season 5 premiere of “9-1-1” will kick things off on Sept. 20 at 8 p.m., immediately followed by the debut of new series “The Big Leap.”

On Sept. 21, “The Resident” Season 5 launches at 8 p.m., immediately followed by the premiere of new series “Our Kind of People.”

Season 6 of “The Masked Singer” and new series “Alter Ego” share a two-part premiere on Sept. 22 and 23. Both nights of singing shows begin at 8 p.m.

Every Friday starting Sept. 24 is “WWE’s Friday Night Smackdown” at 8 p.m., and every Saturday starting the 25 is “Fox Sports Saturday” at 7 p.m.

Sept. 26 sees the premiere of Fox’s animated comedies, starting with Season 33 of “The Simpsons” at 8 p.m., Season 2 of “The Great North” at 8:30 p.m., Season 12 of “Bob’s Burgers” at 9 p.m. and Season 19 of “Family Guy” at 9:30 p.m.

Every Thursday at 5 p.m. starting Oct. 7 is “Thursday Night Football on Fox.”

Also in today’s TV news roundup:

DATES

Fuse announced that Season 3 of “Made From Scratch” will premiere on Sept. 15. The unscripted series takes viewers into the homes of artists as they cook their favorite childhood dishes with their families. Season 3 stars Becky G, María Isabel, Omar Apollo, Smino, Joyce Wrice, Tinashe, Dumbfoundead and Guapdad4000, who will share their personal recipes and stories about how food and family have helped shape their identity and inspire their art. The series is produced by the Fuse Content Studio. Previous guest stars include Ally Brooke, G-Eazy, Big Boi, ASAP Ferg, Saweetie, Rick Ross, Jhene Aiko, Vic Mensa, Dave East and Danileigh, Miguel, Anjelah Johnson, Karol G, JoJo, MadeinTYO, Trippie Redd, Mulatto and more.

FIRST LOOKS

Netflix released a trailer for “Love Is Blind: After the Altar,” premiering on July 28. In the three-episode series, the Season 1 “Love is Blind” cast returns for an anniversary party. Viewers can catch up with their favorite couples and singles as Amber and Barnett reunite with Jessica, and Diamond and Carlton attempt to make amends. Francesca from “Too Hot to Handle” even stirs the pot with a surprise appearance. “Love is Blind: After the Altar” is executive produced by Chris Coelen, Ally Simpson, Eric Detwiler, Brent Gauches and Heather Crowe, with Kinetic Content serving as the production company. Watch the trailer below.

GREENLIGHTS

Lifetime has greenlit “Don’t Sweat the Small Stuff: The Kristine Carlson Story,” a new original movie starring Heather Locklear as author Kristine Carlson, whose world unravels after her husband Richard unexpectedly dies. Also starring Natasha Bure, Jason MacDonald and Emily Rose, “Don’t Sweat the Small Stuff: The Kristine Carlson Story” is executive produced by Meghan McCain, Maura Dunbar and Mark Teitelbaum. Ellen S. Pressman will direct a script written by Shannon Bradley-Colleary. The Johnson Production Group and Teitelbaum Artists produce.