Netflix Launches First-Ever ‘Stranger Things’ Pop-Up Stores (TV News Roundup)

Netflix is launching its first-ever “Stranger Things” pop-up stores on Nov. 6.

The pop-up shops, located in New York City’s Times Square and The Americana at Brand in L.A., will immerse fans in the “Stranger Things” universe, offering exclusive merchandise for sale, as well as photo moments.

The merchandise includes an Elegorgon, which is a vinyl piece by Ecuadorian artist Chogrin that showcases what an Eggo waffle eating tween would look like if mashed up with a demogorgon; General Mills “Stranger Things” cereal that comes packed in original 1980s-style boxes but set in the world of the show; collectible Bandai action figures, including 16-inch demogorgons with interchangeable heads; customizable apparel stations and more.

Meanwhile, the photo moments include — for a limited time — getting up close to a hidden demogorgon in the Upside Down, popping into Hawkins Middle’s Snowball Dance, the Starcourt Mall, the Russian Lab and Joyce’s House. There are also games to play at a replica of the Palace Arcade.

The store is produced by Netflix with store operations managed by Three Ten Merchandise Services and store design by Black Sky Creative.

Also in today’s TV news roundup:

DATES

Court TV announced “Someone They Knew … With Tamron Hall” will premiere on Jan. 9. Each episode will tell stories of murder from the point of view of the people impacted by the case, from lawyers and judges to members of law enforcement and the victim’s family and friends. The show will combine new interviews with these individuals with archival footage and re-creations of the crime in order to hopefully present an unbiased, 360-degree balanced story.

FIRST LOOKS

Peacock released a trailer for Season 2 of “Saved by the Bell,” which streams all 10 new episodes at once on Nov. 24. The new season centers around the Southern California School Spirit Competition, with Mac (Mitchell Hoog) determined to have Bayside High come out on top, while Daisy (Haskiri Velazquez) is determined not to get sidetracked by “Bayside nonsense.” There are new love connections among the teenage characters, while the old relationship of Slater (Mario Lopez) and Jessie (Elizabeth Berkley Lauren) also grow closer. The show will also pay tribute to the late Dustin Diamond, who starred on the original NBC sitcom, with Mark-Paul Gosselaar, Tiffani Thiessen and Lark Voorhies reprising their roles. The show comes from creator and showrunner Tracey Wigfield, who executive produces alongside Franco Bario and Peter Engel. John Michael Higgins, Josie Totah, Alycia Pascual-Peña, Belmont Cameli and Dexter Darden also star. Watch the trailer below.

Amazon Prime Video released a trailer for “Harlem,” Tracy Oliver’s new comedy that premieres with all 10 episodes of its first season on Dec. 3. The show focuses on four female friends living in the titular part of New York City as they strive for excellence in the personal and professional lives. It stars Meagan Good, Grace Byers, Shoniqua Shandai, Jerrie Johnson and Tyler Lepley, with Whoopi Goldberg, Jasmine Guy, Andrea Martin, Robert Ri’chard, Juani Feliz, Kate Rockwell and Sullivan Jones in recurring guest star roles. In addition to Oliver, Amy Poehler, Kim Lessing, Dave Becky, Pharrell Williams and Mimi Valdés executive produce. “Harlem” is produced by Amazon Studios and Universal Television, in association with Paper Kite Productions. Watch the trailer below.