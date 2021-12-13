Netflix Inks Overall Deal With ‘Fear the Walking Dead’ Writer and Producer Kalinda Vazquez

Netflix has signed a multi-year overall deal with Kalinda Vazquez, who will create, write and produce new series and other projects for the streamer.

As her first project under the deal, Vazquez is developing and writing “Arbor Hall,” a young adult mystery thriller. The series will follow a Latina girl who investigates the disappearance of her best friend and discovers a dark underbelly of their exclusive boarding school that goes beyond money and privilege.

Among Vazquez’s prominent early credits is “Nikita,” the CW’s thriller drama series, for which she served as a writer, co-producer and executive story editor from 2011-2012. She also wrote and story edited for “Prison Break.” More recently, she has written and co-executive produced episodes of AMC’s “Fear the Walking Dead” and written and served as consulting producer for Paramount Plus’ “Star Trek: Discovery.” She is currently writing an untitled “Star Trek” movie for Paramount and Bad Robot in addition to adapting Roger Zelazny’s science-fiction novel “Roadmarks” as a series for HBO, with George R.R. Martin producing.

“I couldn’t be more thrilled to be joining the Netflix family – it is a huge honor and joy to have a creative home at a place where originality is trumpeted and creators’ unique visions are fostered. I am so excited for what is to come,” Vazquez said.

“Kalinda is a rare talent with a passion for genre storytelling and a trove of ideas and original concepts,” said Alex Sapot, director of overall deals at Netflix. “We’re thrilled and privileged to support her vision and bring her distinctive voice, characters and stories to the forefront.”

Vazquez is represented by WME, Kaplan/Perrone Entertainment and attorney Bruce Gellman.