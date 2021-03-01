Netflix Releases ‘Jupiter’s Legacy’ Trailer (TV News Roundup)

In today’s TV news roundup, Netflix unveiled the trailer for its superhero drama “Jupiter’s Legacy,” and ESPN set the premiere date for docuseries “GOATs: The Greatest of All Time.”

DATES

ESPN will debut three-part docuseries “GOATs: The Greatest of All Time,” exploring star athletes through the lens of veteran sports photographer Walter Iooss, March 7 at 8 p.m. Directed by Kevin Kaufman, the series will celebrate some of the world’s greatest athletes, featuring exclusive interviews with Kobe Bryant, Joe Montana, Derek Jeter, Tiger Woods, Joe Namath, Chris Evert, Ken Griffey Jr., Jack Nicklaus, Caroline Wozniacki and Kelly Slater. The series is produced by Kaufman Films in association with Transform Films & Royal Ventures Studios. Kaufman will executive produce, along with Beth Fraikorn and Joe DiMuro. The series will also air on ABC March 14 at 2 p.m. and will be available on demand following its premiere. Watch a trailer below.

From National Geographic, four-part docuseries “Secrets of the Whales,” helmed by executive producer James Cameron, will premiere on Earth Day, April 22 on Disney Plus. The series, which is narrated by Sigourney Weaver and scored by French composer Raphaelle Thibaut, will plunge viewers into the whale world, exploring the extraordinary communication skills and social structures of the intelligent mammals. Filmed over three years in 24 locations, the series features the work of National Geographic photographer Brian Skerry, who will release a companion book of the same name April 6. The series is produced by Red Rock Films, with Shannon Malone-deBenedictis, Maria Wilhelm and Pamela Caragol serving as executive producers. Kim Butts is an associate producer and Brian Armstrong and Andy Mitchell will serve as co-writers and directors.

Food Network’s “Dinner: Impossible” will premiere new episodes March 11 at 10 p.m. Through four hour-long episodes, world-class celebrity chef Robert Irvine returns to help struggling restauranteurs prepare and serve meals to hungry guests, such as catering three wedding receptions in six hours. With each new challenge, which takes him from Las Vegas to Oahu, Irvine will race against the clock to showcase that dinner is possible.

FIRST LOOKS

Netflix released a first look at upcoming drama “Jupiter’s Legacy,” which premieres May 7 and is inspired by Mark Millar and Frank Quitely’s graphic novels. In the show, the world sees the next generation of superheroes and supervillains rise up, with pressure building as the young heroes struggle to live up to their parents’ legendary reputations. “Jupiter’s Legacy” stars Josh Duhamel, Leslie Bibb, Ben Daniels, Elena Kampouris, Andrew Horton, Mike Wade, Matt Lanter, Ian Quinlan and Tyler Mane. Millar, Quitely, Lorenzo Di Bonaventura, Dan McDermott, Steven S. DeKnight, James Middleton and Sang Kyu Kim serve as executive producers. Watch the trailer below.

TruTV debuted a trailer for “Double Cross With Blake Griffin,” a four-episode limited comedy prank series starring the NBA player. The series, which will air March 19 and March 20 inside NCAA on the channel, will feature Blake Griffin conspiring with the intended victim of a prank only to end up turning the tables on them, pulling the ultimate double cross. Watch the trailer below.

GREENLIGHTS

Vice TV announced it will premiere talk series “Dark Side of the Ring: Confidential” March 9 at 9 p.m. An extension of docuseries “Dark Side of the Ring,” each 90-minute episode will feature the show’s creators taking a deep dive into the most compelling episodes of Seasons 1 and 2, answering questions and showcasing behind-the-scenes footage. In “Dark Side of the Ring: Confidential,” series creators Evan Husney and Jason Eisener will sit down for a series of roundtable discussions with host and wrestling insider Conrad Thompson. The talk series will also feature special guests including Tommy Dreamer, The Blue Meanie, Savio Vega and former WWE referee Mike Chioda. In 2020, “Dark Side of the Ring” became Vice TV’s highest-performing series ever, leading to a franchise expansion with spinoffs “Dark Side of Football” and “Dark Side of the ‘90s,” both of which are currently in production. The third season of “Dark Side of the Ring” is set to air later this year.

EXECUTIVE NEWS

Jesse Collins Entertainment has promoted Dionne Harmon to executive vice president of content and strategy. In her role, Harmon will lead development and production of JCE’s slate of unscripted and scripted content, as well as play an integral role in the internal and external growth strategy of the company. Previously, she served as the vice president of development at the company, improving JCE’s development department and expanding its slate and scope.

The E.W. Scripps Company has named Richard Steiner as head of digital for its national television networks business, effective immediately. In this new role, Steiner will be responsible for developing, directing and managing the digital strategy for Scripps’ new national networks. He will report to Jonathan Katz, chief operating officer and head of entertainment for Scripps networks. Previously, Steiner served in key positions with WarnerMedia/Turner Broadcasting, such as senior vice president of digital, for more than 20 years.

Crown Media announced it will reorganize its marketing department, renamed Crown Global Brand Group, with newly created divisions, expanded roles and four promotions, with Michael Grover as vice president of brand marketing; Leilani Gushiken as senior director of brand production; Joe Kordash as senior director of brand motion graphics, and Lyn Smith as senior director of brand editing. The newly added divisions are brand marketing and ad sales marketing, brand production and operations, brand creative and brand design. Jennifer Lee-Temple will lead the brand design division in the augmented role of senior vice president of brand design. Danielle Mullin will oversee the brand marketing and ad sales marketing division in her new role as senior vice president of brand marketing and ad sales marketing. Lissa Grunfeld will spearhead the brand production and operations division in the expanded position of vice president of brand production & operations.

Longtime E! entertainment host Jason Kennedy is departing after 16 years. The E! veteran got his start at the network in 2005, and eventually became host of “E! News” with Giuliana Rancic. When the now-defunct “E! News” moved from Los Angeles to New York, Kennedy stepped aside from the signature news program, but was announced host of a new interview series, “In The Room,” where he would sit down with celebrities in their homes. Kennedy made the announcement of his departure on Monday, writing on his Instagram: “I don’t think it’s possible to sum up 16 amazing years. I’ve had the time of my life at E!. Most recently, I loved being the host of ‘In the Room,’ but COVID restrictions made it impossible to capture interviews with celebrities in a more personal setting, so I’ve decided to explore new opportunities.” In his post, Kennedy said he has a “slate of exciting projects” coming up. Kennedy’s exit is the latest major change E! has endured over the past few years. After swapping coasts for a year, “E! News” was cancelled, and the network’s current news strategy is unclear. Following a greater restructuring at NBCUniversal, “In the Room” and the short-lived morning show, “Pop of the Morning” were also canceled.

LATE NIGHT

