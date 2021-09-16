Netflix Orders Heist Drama ‘Jigsaw,’ Giancarlo Esposito and Paz Vega Among Cast

Netflix has ordered the heist drama “Jigsaw” to series.

Spanning 24 years, the series centers around the largest heist ever attempted, and the vengeance, scheming, loyalties, and betrayals that surround it. It’s loosely inspired by the real story where $70 billion dollars in bonds went missing in downtown Manhattan during Hurricane Sandy.

Giancarlo Esposito, Paz Vega, Rufus Sewell, Tati Gabrielle, Peter Mark Kendall, Rosaline Elbay, Jai Courtney, and Niousha Noor are all set to star in the series, which is currently filming at Netflix Studios: Brooklyn. It is the first production at the streamer’s Bushwick studio. Full character descriptions can be found below.

“Jigsaw” has received an eight-episode order. The non-linear timeline of the series ranges from 24 years before the heist to one year after.

Erica Garcia created “Jigsaw” and will also serve as showrunner and executive producer. Jose Padilha will direct the first two episodes. Ridley Scott, David W. Zucker and Jordan Sheehan executive produce via Scott Free Productions along with Fred Berger, Brian Kavanaugh-Jones, and Justin Levy of Automatik Entertainment and Russell Fine.

Character descriptions:

Giancarlo Esposito (he/him) as “Leo Pap” – A natural leader, Leo is whip-smart, intense and driven, with an engineer’s mind and a meticulous eye for detail. He became a thief at a young age — and though he had a chance to get out, he couldn’t stay away from the criminal life and his relapse cost him his family and his freedom. Esposito is repped by ICM and Thruline Entertainment.

Paz Vega (she/her) as “Ava Mercer” – An attorney by day, she is equally at home on a gun range or gallery show as she is in the courtroom. Although she plays things fast and loose, deep down she’s a passionate soul who will do anything to protect the few people close to her. Vega is repped by Paradigm and Management Production Entertainment.

Rufus Sewell (he/him) as “Roger Salas”–A former thief who has reinvented himself as a top tier security expert, Roger is a salesman with an uncanny ability to manipulate people to his ends. Loyal, to a point, but his own ambitions and needs will win out every time. Sewell is repped by CAA, Julian Belfrage & Assoc. and Jackoway Austen Tyerman

Tati Gabrielle (she/her) as “Hannah Kim” – Intelligent, ambitious, and adaptable, Hannah is a woman who wears many hats — and is driven by far more than money. As a chameleon who flows between the world of high-stakes finance and low-lying crime, she will have to use everything in her bag of tricks to find a way up and out. Gabrielle is repped by ICM, Déjà Star Productions, and Fox Rothschild.

Peter Mark Kendall (he/him) as “Stan Loomis” – A small-time smuggler with a big-time passion for life’s epicurean pleasures, Stan’s got a mouth that never stops running and the heart of a hopeless romantic. Loyal to a fault, he’s willing to risk it all for the object of his desire — even if it means giving up the comfortable life he’s built for himself. Kendall is repped by Gersh, AC Management, and Jackoway Austen Tyerman.

Rosaline Elbay (she/her) as “Judy Goodwin” – The crew’s demolitions specialist, Judy is headstrong and independent — an eccentric spitfire with a sarcastic edge who is clever and talented enough to stay a step ahead of her mistakes. Elbay is repped by Luber Roklin Entertainment.

Jai Courtney (he/him) as “Bob Goodwin” – A chest-puffing alpha male with a knack for safecracking and pushing people’s buttons, Bob is attractive enough to be a threat and smart enough to be dangerous to anyone who gets in his way when he’s on the hunt. Courtney is repped by UTA, Silver Lining Entertainment, and Morrisey Management.

Niousha Noor (she/her) as “Nazan Abassi”- Driven, damaged and tenacious to a fault, FBI Agent Nazan Abassi is the raging fire that threatens to burn our crew of thieves down— as long as those flames don’t consume her first. Noor is repped by Talentworks and Gartner Group Entertainment.