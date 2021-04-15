Netflix’s Jennifer Breslow Joins Legendary as Exec VP of TV, Digital Media

Jennifer Breslow, most recently a content executive at Netflix, is joining Legendary Television as its executive vice president of TV and digital media.

“Jennifer’s proven track record of identifying, developing and creating world class storytelling for global audiences makes her the ideal candidate to join Legendary as we continue to scale our television and digital media footprint,” said Legendary head of television Chris Albrecht. “We are excited to have her as a leader on the Legendary team.”

Breslow, who will report to Albrecht in her new role, was most recently responsible for Netflix’s “Fate: The Winx Saga” and “Firefly Lane.” She first joined the streaming company in 2016 as director of content for international original series and has worked on a variety of series in Mexico, Brazil, India, Korea, France, Sweden and Italy. Breslow spent most of 2018 building out Netflix’s team and European content hub from Amsterdam, while also overseeing France and Italy’s slates.

Prior to her time at Netflix, Breslow served as senior vice president and VP of scripted series at A+E/Lifetime Networks overseeing the development and production of pilots and series, including “Unreal.” She was previously VP of drama development and current programming at ABC, covering Shondaland and shepherding the creative direction of the “Scandal” pilot, as well as “Grey’s Anatomy” and “Private Practice,” among other series. Prior to that, at the CW, Breslow was VP of development, and developed the original “Gossip Girl” with Josh Schwarz and Stephanie Savage as well as “Life Unexpected” with Liz Tigelaar.

“I’m thrilled to join Legendary and their remarkable brand of escapist entertainment,” said Breslow. “It’s an exciting opportunity to work at a company whose stellar library of IP has global appeal for audiences and talent. I look forward to working alongside my new colleagues and humbled to build on their efforts.”