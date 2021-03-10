Netflix YA Vampire Romance Series ‘First Kill’ Casts Imani Lewis, Sarah Catherine Hook

The Netflix series “First Kill” has cast Imani Lewis and Sarah Catherine Hook in the lead roles, Variety has learned.

The one-hour show is based on the short story of the same name by Victoria “V.E.” Schwab that was published in the Imprint story collection “Vampire Never Get Old: Tales with Fresh Bite” in September 2020. Netflix ordered eight episodes back in October. It will begin production later this year in Savannah, Georgia.

In the show, when it’s time for teenage vampire Juliette Fairmont (Hook) to make her first kill so she can take her place among a powerful vampire family, she sets her sights on a new girl in town, Calliope Burns (Lewis). But much to Juliette’s surprise, Calliope is a vampire hunter, from a family of celebrated slayers. Both find that the other won’t be so easy to kill and, unfortunately, way too easy to fall for.

Calliope, or Cal, is described as a fearless, headstrong monster hunter. Behind that strong veneer is a vulnerable young teen torn between her duty to her family and the secret yearnings for love.

Lewis made her onscreen debut in the Baz Luhrmann Netflix series “The Get Down.” Her other TV roles include “Alternatino,” “Star,” and “Wu-Tang: An American Saga.” She is also known for her starring role in the Netflix feature “The Forty Year Old Version” as well as Bo Burnham’s “Eighth Grade.” She is repped by Innovative Artists and Young and Wavy Entertainment.

Juliette is further described as a shy, kind teenage girl who was born a vampire and determined to not be a monster. Her family has always supported her but as she comes into her own, her quest for love is challenged by her legacy.

Hook’s past TV credits include “Monsterland” at Hulu as well as “NOS4A2,” “Law & Order: SVU,” and the upcoming “Impeachment: American Crime Story.” She will next be seen in the feature “The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It,” which will debut in June. She is repped by Gersh and Luber Roklin.

Schwab created “First Kill” and will serve as co-writer and executive producer. Felicia D. Henderson will serve as co-writer, executive producer, and showrunner. Emma Roberts and Karah Preiss will executive produce under their Belletrist Productions banner.