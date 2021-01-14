Netflix Debuts ‘Firefly Lane’ Trailer (TV News Roundup)

In today’s TV news roundup, Netflix unveiled the trailer for “Firefly Lane,” starring Katherine Heigl and Sarah Chalke, and Court TV announced it will air an hour-long special on George Floyd.

DATES

Netflix’s new young adult series “Ginny & Georgia” will premiere Feb. 24, starring Antonia Gentry and Brianne Howey in the respective titular roles. Ginny is an angsty and awkward 15-year-old who often feels like she doesn’t measure up to her 30-year-old mother Georgia. Growing up on the move, Georgia desperately wants to settle down in picturesque New England and lead a normal life, but her past threatens to catch up with her and ruin her plans. The 10-episode series is helmed by an all-woman creative team with creator Sarah Lampert, showrunner Debra J. Fisher and director Anya Adams. See some first-look images below.

Lifetime will premiere four new movies based on the best-selling Landry book series by V.C. Andrews beginning March 20. “Ruby,” “Pearl in the Mist,” “All That Glitters” and “Hidden Jewel” will debut over consecutive weekends. The movie series, featuring newly-announced cast members Kristian Alfonso, Marilu Henner, Richard Harmon, Jennifer Laporte and Evan Roderick, follows Ruby Landry, who, after growing up with her caring grandmother in the Louisiana bayou, is ensnared in a world of dark family secrets and discovers she has another family living in New Orleans.

Comedy Central’s digital puppet series “Blark and Son” will premiere its second season across the network’s digital platforms every Saturday beginning Jan. 30. The series, about an overly masculine single father who continuously tries to hang out with his overly nerdy son, added Jane Lynch to the voice cast for Season 2. The eight-episode season was created by Stoopid Buddy Stoodios’ Ben Bayouth, who also voices Blark, and developed with head writer Adam Aseraf. Watch a trailer below.

FIRST LOOKS

Netflix’s four-part docuseries “We Are: The Brooklyn Saints,” following a youth football program in the heart of East New York, Brooklyn, debuted a first trailer. From Emmy-winning filmmaker Rudy Valdez, the series delves into the Brooklyn Saints program, which offers boys ages seven through 13 not just a sport, but also a community and support system of coaches and parents. The series, which premieres Jan. 29, takes viewers over the course of a season to witness the Saints’ power on and off the field, as they celebrate victories and overcome losses. Watch the trailer below.

Netflix released the trailer for its upcoming drama series “Firefly Lane,” set to debut Feb. 3. The 10-episode hour-long show follows the unlikely duo of the bold Tully and shy Kate who are bonded by a tragedy at age 14. The show, based on the novel of the same name by New York Times bestseller Kristin Hannah, who serves as co-executive producer, the series follows the women as they experience 30 years of ups and downs, some of which threaten to destroy their friendship. Katherine Heigl and Sarah Chalke star as the adult versions of Tully and Kate, respectively. Watch the trailer below.

EXECUTIVE NEWS

Bad Robot has appointed John Agbaje to the role of senior vice president of animation, where he will work across both the company’s film and television groups on animation projects including the upcoming “Oh, the Places You’ll Go!” and recently announced short film, “The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse.” Agbaje steps into the role from FX where he was responsible for developing television projects across animation and live action.

SPECIALS

Court TV, the multiplatform network dedicated to live and in-depth legal reporting, will premiere “I Can’t Breathe — A Court TV Special,” on the life and death of George Floyd on Jan. 17 at 9 p.m. The hour-long special will set the stage for the trials of the four Minneapolis police officers charged in the killing of Floyd and take viewers through Floyd’s life, with his beginnings in Houston, Texas. The special features exclusive interviews with Floyd’s friends Herbert Mouton, Travis Cains and Vaughn Dickerson, as well as Jim Lane, the brother of one of the officers charged in the case; Houston Forward Times associate editor Jeff Boney; Houston community activist Carl Davis; Minneapolis community activist Michelle Gross, and more.

LATE NIGHT

Tonight, Kate Winslet, Javicia Leslie and the Foo Fighters will be on “Jimmy Kimmel Live,” while Anthony Mackie, Cristin Milioti and Rico Nasty will be guests on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.” Sen. Bernie Sanders and Finneas are tonight’s guests on “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” and Anne Hathaway and Jane Levy are on “Late Night With Seth Meyers.”