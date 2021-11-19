Netflix Debuts ‘The Great British Baking Show: Holidays’ Season 4 Trailer (TV News Roundup)

Netflix unveiled a new trailer for “The Great British Baking Show: Holidays” Season 4, which will premiere Dec. 3.

The trailer features the returning bakers tackling the various holiday baking challenges presented before them. “The showstopper challenge, they’ve got to make a festive feast illusion cake,” says judge Paul Hollywood. The trailer showcases clips of cakes fashioned to look like turkey, bread and more.

Hollywood, Prue Leith, Matt Lucas and Tom Allen return to the tent this holiday season. Letty Kavanagh, Richard McKerrow and Kieran Smith executive produce, and Love Productions produces. Watch the trailer below.

Also in today’s TV news roundup:

DATES

HBO Max announced the unscripted competition series “Finding Magic Mike” will debut all seven episodes on Dec. 16. The series follows 10 guys who have “lost their magic” and are put through a “Magic Mike Live” bootcamp as they learn to perform sexy and daring dance routine. Only one contestant will be crowned the real Magic Mike and take home a cash prize. Guest judges include Whitney Cummings, Nikki Glaser, Nicole Scherzinger, Amanda Seales and Robin Thede. Channing Tatum, Steven Soderbergh, Reid Carolin, Peter Kiernan, Gregor Jacobs, Nick Wechsler, Vincent Marini, Alycia Rossiter, Cassie Lambert Scalettar, Chris Culvenor, Paul Franklin, Wes Dening, David Tibbals and Adam Rodriguez executive produce. Anita Brown, Kevin Boyer and Jenny Chan are co-executive producers. Watch a teaser below.

DEVELOPMENT

A&N Productions, Aircraft Pictures and Yeti Farm Creative announced the start of animation on the new series “Summer Memories.” Commissioned by WildBrain Television’s Family Channel, the 20 half-hour episode series is distributed internationally by Wildbrain Ltd. and is slated to debut in Canada on Family Channel in the summer of 2022. Created by Adam Yaniv, “Summer Memories” follows the adventures of Jason and Ronnie as Jason looks back on the most pivotal summer of his life. Production is currently underway in Kelowna, Toronto and Jerusalem. Yaniv, Paul B. Cummings, Irene Weibel, Oded Turgeman, Anthony Leo, Andrew Rosen, Ashley Ramsay and Jay Surridge serve as executive producers. “Summer Memories” is produced with the financial participation of the Canada Media Fund, Shaw Rocket Fund and the Jerusalem Film & Television Fund at the Jerusalem Development Authority.

LATE NIGHT

Whoopi Goldberg and Dry Cleaning will appear on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” while “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” will feature Kevin Hart, Robert Plant and Alison Krauss. Taraji P. Henson will be on “The Late Late Show with James Corden.”