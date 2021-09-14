David Galán Galindo, Creator of Netflix’s ‘Unknown Origins,’ to Direct Comedy Series Project ‘Todo mal’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Spain’s David Galán Galindo, helmer of Netflix movie “Unknown Origins,” is attached to direct comedy series project “Todo mal” (“OK Boomer”), created by TV entertainment writers Fernando Erre and Manuel Martínez March.

Thesp Alberto San Juan, a double Goya Award winner — for best supporting actor on Cesc Gay’s “Sentimental” and lead actor for Félix Viscarret’s “Bajo las estrellas” – is in talks to topline the series.

“OK Boomer” features among six TV drama projects developed at Spain’s General Society of Spanish Authors’ Foundation that are being pitched during Conecta Fiction 5, the international TV industry event that takes place over Sept. 13-17 in Navarre’s Pamplona, northern Spain.

The project creators, whose credits take in primetime TV shows such as TVE’s “Y si sí?” and ETB’s Basque flagship series “Vaya Semanita,” aim to find at Conecta Fiction a production and/or a TV window partnership.

Structured at eight half hours, “OK Boomer” will follow a former Spanish war correspondent and writer who never made it big.

After a critical experience in which he’s about to lose his life, he realizes that he needs to leave a mark for posterity, but finds himself in a world of inclusive language, gender theories, queer culture, social media and feminism that he no longer understands.

The tension makes him a curmudgeon who fights against everything that he considers absurd or unnecessary, which most of the time leads him to end up on the worse side of an altercation.

Parallel to his quest for immortality, he must win back his twenty-something daughter, raised by his ex. Then he meets a grown woman who represents everything that he does not understand.

“’OK Boomer’ is a comedy that deals with the crisis of masculinity, a very current and recognizable theme in any country in the world, and the difficulties of a heterosexual white man in his fifties of adapting to the modern world,” Erre said.

Co-creator Martínez March added: “It humorously deals with the clash between the world the protagonist would like to live in, the one from before, and the world of today, the real one. More than a story of a fish out of water, it’s a story about a fish whose water has been changed.”

Galán Galindo broke through with his sophomore feature, suspense thriller “Orígenes secretos” (“Unknown Origins”), released worldwide by Netflix last year. Based on Galán Galindo’s same-titled book and toplining “Fariña’s” Javier Rey as a Spanish super-hero, the film garnered positive reviews.

Taking place Sept. 14 as part of Conecta Fiction 5, the 8th Pitch Foundation SGAE marks an opportunity to show fiction projects in search of financing and production agreements with local and international producers.