Netflix’s ‘Clickbait’ to Premiere in August (TV News Roundup)

Netflix announced that “Clickbait” will premiere on Aug. 25.

Starring Adrian Grenier, Zoe Kazan and Betty Gabriel, the eight-episode limited series follows father and husband Nick Brewer (Grenier), who mysteriously disappears and is later seen in a video on the internet, badly beaten and holding a card that says, “I abuse women. At 5 million views, I die.” As his sister (Kazan) and wife (Gabriel) search to save him, they uncover a side of Nick they didn’t know existed.

Told from revolving points of view, “Clickbait” is produced by Australian based Matchbox Pictures and Tony Ayres Productions. It is executive produced by creator and showrunner Tony Ayres. Co-creator and writer Christian White co-produces, Brad Anderson is the lead director, and David Heyman and Tom Winchester executive produce for Heyday Television.

Watch a teaser and see first look images below.

Also in today’s TV news roundup:

CASTING

Jordan Fisher will guest star in an upcoming episode of Disney Plus’ “High School Musical: The Musical: The Series.” In the 11th episode of Season 2, “Showtime,” Fisher plays Jamie Porter, a talented music producer and older brother to Gina (Sofia Wylie), who surprises his sister at the opening night of East High’s “Beauty and the Beast.” The episode streams on July 23. Watch a sneak peek below.

LATE NIGHT

Jonas Brothers and Zoe Lister-Jones will appear on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” while Henry Golding and Robin Thicke will be on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” with guest host Anthony Anderson. “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” will have on Jason Sudeikis and Yola, and Kristin Chenoweth, Tim Robinson, Simon Rich and Taku Hirano will be on “Late Night With Seth Meyers.”